PHEBA – The Hebron Christian Eagles took the field against the Marvell Academy Eagles on Friday, Aug. 23 for their season opener.
Hebron fell, 42-8. The only touchdown scored by Hebron came early in the third quarter. The quarterback for Marvell ran the ball for the majority of the game, only attempting a few passes.
Hebron plays 8-man football because of the small size of their team. As a result, some players have to play on both sides of the ball as well.
Marvell’s Rice Bennett left the game via an ambulance late in the fourth quarter, due to an apparent leg injury.
Hebron is set to take on Calhoun Academy at home next week.