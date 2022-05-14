PHEBA – Hebron Christian School graduated the Class of 2022 during a ceremony held in their gymnasium on Friday evening.
The ceremony opened with the processional to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” followed by the Invocation given by Braiden Fulgham.
Next, Aubrey Eaton and Ainsley Bigham led everyone in the hymn, “To God Be The Glory” before Katelyn Hill gave the welcome.
Wess Kennedy gave the Salutatory address, and in it, he talked about the support they received along the way.
“I would like to thank all of you, from our teachers to our parents and other family members, for the efforts and support you have given us to get us to where we are today,” he said.
Sydney Benson then took the podium for the Valedictorian address.
In her speech, she spoke about the experiences they had in a school that encouraged prayer, and how that helped them.
“When asked to write a speech tonight, I tried to think of all the things that helped us over the years,” she said. “My mind immediately went to drop grades and Quizlet, however, I believe the thing that helped us all the most was prayer. To attend a school that allows and encourages prayer has been a blessing.”
They then had the recognition of parents, and each senior presented their parents with a flower.
Following this, the speaker, Trevor Fulgham, was introduced and gave the charge to the seniors.
“I challenge you, as you go out into this world, to put on the Armor of God,” he said. “Those evil things do exist, but I know that you if you do this, if you put on the Armor of God, you will be able to withstand this and overcome anything that comes your way.”