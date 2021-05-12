PHEBA – Hebron Christian School graduated the Class of 2021 during an in-person ceremony on Friday, May 7.
The class consisted of 14 graduating seniors.
Chase Collum gave the invocation, followed by a verse of “To God Be The Glory” led by Juliana Moore and Camryn Heath.
The welcome was given by Jackson Langley, which again brought up Moore, who was the salutatorian.
In her speech, Moore recounted some of the good times that they had experienced as a class, and though they are going their separate ways, they will always have the memories.
“After tonight, our chapter ends of being an HCS student, and we begin to spread our wings in different directions.” she said. “To find our place as adults in our world.”
Emily Woodson was the valedictorian, and she chose to highlight five things she learned during her time at Hebron.
Some were humorous, some were serious, but all painted a picture of what being a Hebron Eagle meant.
“No matter what you face, with the right support and reinforcement of the truth, you can accomplish anything,” she said in one of her points.
Gary Vaughn gave the challenge, and he encouraged the graduates to always keep Jesus at the center of their lives, and that they would be all the better for it.
Headmaster Bobby Eiland, along with school board president Tracy McKee, presented the graduates with their diplomas.
The graduates included:
– Lanny Chase Collum
– Zack Wallace Corban
– Paityn Reed Fulgham
– Camryn Jane Heath
– Marcus Lamont Jones Jr.
– Jackson Bryant Langley
– Douglas Edward Loden
– Jon Garrett Lowe
– Juliana Treasure Moore
– Christopher James Polley
– Bradley Wes Scott
– Braeden James Triplett
– Dash Andrew Turman and
– Emily Grace Woodson