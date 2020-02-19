COLUMBUS • The Hebron girls fared slightly better in their tournament against Tunica than the boys. Beating the Lady Devils 39-29 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs where they fell to Lee Academy. They then played Columbus Christian Academy in a bout for third place, but fell to the Lady Rams 35-63.
The girls played a great game that was fast and technical against the Lady Devils. They were able to keep their penalties low against Tunica, and get fouls for themselves. While not great at getting three pointers, the girls were great in the paint making a fair amount of layups.
Sadly the girls could not keep that up against Lee Academy, who would end up the winner of the tournament.
After that game, they played against the Lady Rams of Columbus Christian for third place.
For a team that has not played exceptionally well this season they made up for it in this tournament. They played like a team that was ready to win it all, and looked ready to do so.