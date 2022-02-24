Chickasaw and Okolona school districts are trying to identify, locate and evaluate children birth through age 21 who have physical, mental, emotional and or communicative disabilities. Also sought are youngsters who may need early intervention of special education services.
Anyone concerned about a child’s speech, learning, behavior or development can make a Child Find request.
For children birth through two, contact your local health department. For children three through 21 years, contact the school district.
A multidisciplinary evaluation team will meet with the child’s family within 14 days to decide if an evaluation is needed. If so, written permission from the child’s parent is required before an evaluation is conducted.
Anyone attending the meeting is asked to bring any records or any other information that can help describe your concerns to an evaluator.
A multidisciplinary evaluation involves a series of observations and tests with the child and interviews with caregivers, conducted by two or more specialists. A written summary of the findings will be provided to the family, and a meeting will be held to determine if the child needs social services.
As a part of a statewide effort, school districts across the state are waging similar campaigns.
Early identification of children with special educational needs is important. The earlier such children are identified, the sooner they can get the help they need to lead the most useful, fulfilling lives.
If you know of any children who may have a disability and reside in the Chickasaw County School District please contact Kimberly S. Lancaster, Director of Special Education, at the Chickasaw County School District at 636 Starkville Road, Houston, MS 38851, phone 662-456-3332, FAX 662-456-5259.
If you know of any children who may have a disability and reside in the Okolona School District, please contact Sandra Murray at 662-447-2353, Ext. 1004.
It is the goal of the Chickasaw and Okolona School Districts to provide a free and appropriate education to all disabled children, birth through age 21.
The local Child Find person in each school district works with local Head Start, human services, health and mental health agencies as well as local education agencies, physicians and other individuals to identify and locate children out of school or who may be in need of special education services.
The information you provide can help school officials reach such youngsters, and give them a head start toward a better future.