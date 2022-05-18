“On the road again… can’t wait to get on the road again…” Preceding phrase with apologies to Willie Nelson.
The Houston Solar Car team is trying to get back “on the road” again, this time headed toward a race in the Dallas/ Ft. Worth area this summer.
We bet you didn’t know the nationally renowned Houston Solar Car runs on something even more vital to it than sunlight, and that’s money.
The team is raising money in several ways.
—To be blunt about it, all donations help. Want to help some hometown folks? Just reach for your checkbook or credit card, or wallet.
— The team is selling $10 chances on an outdoor furniture set valued at $1,500 as a fundraiser to help raise money for the Texas trip. Sales continue through Saturday, July 2.
— Team members and others helped out with the Cruisin’ Houston car show during the Flywheel Festival, and received some of the proceeds from registration and T-shirt sales.
The car show helped the team more than just financially. Team members also had a chance to learn leadership skills, and to work together to accomplish common goals.
—The team is also seeking sponsorships for the Solar Car from local businesses.
Team members said they’d love to be able to decal the car out, and show off those decal logos wherever they race.
Currently, they don't have any decals except for one company that sold them their battery. They ask that anybody who wants to send them logos to give them a call. They need a minimum of two, one on each side of the car, so they can mirror it.
It’s fascinating to think that the Houston Solar Car is sort of like the Model T Ford, which kicked the door wide open to affordable internal combustion vehicles for the masses.
Is it too far-fetched to think one or more of the youngsters who have been on Solar Car teams over the years may be among the people whose groundbreaking research someday helps make solar cars just as frequent and affordable as internal combustion vehicles are today?
Fifty years from now, when the Solar Car is on honored display with other valued local antiques in the Chickasaw Heritage Museum in Houston, some town residents might reminisce to their grands or great-grands, “I remember seeing that car when kids your age were running it…”
The solar car team consists of Rhianna Criddle, Libby Gordon, Logan Olverado, Matthew Mixon Jayden Lawrence, and Houston Electricity Teacher/Solar Car coach Zack