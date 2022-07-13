To me, one of the yardsticks of character is the ability to do what has to be done, when it has to be done, regardless of whether you like it or not.
Any Medal of Honor recipient certainly qualifies.
Of the roughly 2.5 million service members who have deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq over the past decade, just 16 have received the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor.
President Biden recently awarded Medals of Honor to three men from the Vietnam War, and a fourth medal posthumously to the son of a soldier killed in that war.
During the Vietnam War and in the following twelve months, 235 Medals of Honor were awarded and since 1978 a further 26 awards have been presented. Of the total of 261 awards, 174 were to the US Army, 15 to the US Navy, 58 to the USMC and 14 to the USAF.
It’s not an award most aspire to. The criteria for receiving it are incredibly stringent, requiring significant risk to life and limb in direct combat and a display of “personal bravery or self-sacrifice so extraordinary as to set the individual apart from his or her comrades.”
Excerpts from Medal of Honor commendations hint at what the recipients did to earn them.
Jumping on grenades and smothering the explosion with their body, giving up their own life to save their fellow soldiers. Killing the enemy in hand to hand combat where second place is dead. Giving a comrade emergency medical aid while under intense enemy fire. Going into an ambush killing zone to to save a wounded comrade from being captured by the enemy. Searching enemy territory to rescue cut-off comrades.
A soldier losing a hand as an enemy grenade exploded as the soldier tried to throw away from his squad, then putting a tourniquet on himself. Playing peekaboo with enemy snipers to locate their positions, then calling in fire to kill them. A soldier - shot several times but still the healthiest member of his badly wounded patrol —leading his men to safety from the enemy.
Being killed or previously wounded just trying to do any of those things.
As of Dec. 1, 2020, Medal of Honor recipients receive a $1,406.73 monthly pension with annual cost-of-living increases in line with the Social Security Administration's increases. This comes on top of any disability or retirement pay.
It’s the hardest-earned, and most justly deserved, money imaginable.
But incredible courage is also found in times of peace, as well as in a war zone.
A story made the national news some years ago about a man who was trapped when a tree fell on him.
To free himself, he cut off his own badly broken leg below the knee.
He cut through his own nerves, muscles, arteries and a vein.
With a penknife.
Stress can fuel us to unbelievable feats.
People have lifted cars with their bare hands to free their children.
Get past the basics.
It is medically proven that sometimes arteries may try to shut themselves down. A tightly twisted tourniquet, which the man had placed on himself, can cut off feeling as well as stop bleeding.
As a result, some people with the most terrible injuries feel no pain at the time; the numbness lets them stay calm and clearheaded.
Get down to basics.
This man had to decide to cut off his own leg. And then have the courage to do it.
Afterward, he crawled to a nearby tractor, drove it to his pickup truck then drove the truck to a neighbor’s house.
Later, as the neighbor drove for help, he recalls the man telling him to slow down.
Efforts by surgeons to reattach the severed limb were unsuccessful.
Talk about your basic survival instinct. The Medal of Honor winners and the man who cut off his own leg to survive are Survivors who pale anyone on that TV show into insignificance.
How may of us could have done what these soldiers and this man did? How may of us would have instead waited for help, left ourselves to the mercies of fate, or the enemy, and hoped that rescuers would arrive in time?
And perhaps died waiting.
For most people, modern life and its absence from pain, from deadly situations, numbs us to what survival can sometimes demand.
We admire the courage of these men in doing what it took to survive.
But then we ask ourselves: Would we have the guts to do whatever it takes to live to see another sunrise, or to help a badly wounded man or woman do so?
Maybe we’d all like to think we would, but likely many people wouldn’t care to think about the topic too deeply at all.
Sign scrawled on a bunker wall during the Vietnam War, author unknown: "For those who have fought for it, freedom has a flavor the protected will never know.”