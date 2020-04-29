OKOLONA -- The Okolona School Board decided who will be returning to district classrooms during its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, April 16.
When they’ll be returning to those classrooms remains unknown. Gov. Tate Reeves recently decided to close schools for the rest of the semester due to the threat of the coronavirus.
The schools had been closed until April 17; the governor’s order extended that closure.
Those present at the board meeting were trustees Barbara Carouthers, Lorene Barr, Kinard Moore, Rev. James D. King and William Bailey, (Telephone).
Others present were Superintendent Chad Spence, Cassandra Trimble (Zoom), and Vanetta Sykes.
The meeting was called to order by Board President Barbara Carouthers and commenced as opening meeting. The invocation was given by Chad Spence. The board voted to adopt the agenda as presented. (Mrs. Lorene Barr /M/, Mr. Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mrs. Carouthers, Mrs. Barr, Mr. Moore, Rev King, and Mr. Bailey. Votes cast against the motion: none.
Trustees approved the following personnel certified recommendations.
o Central Office Certified Staff-Lashanda Hoskins Federal Programs/Testing, Sandra Murray Special Services/Curriculum, Cassandra Trimble Business Manager.
o OMS Certified Staff- Lakeisha Ivy Counselor, Marcus Gladney ELA—Middle School, Sierra Comer 6th Grade Social Studies/Science, Pam Marshall ICT1 and ICT2, Arteria Clifton 8th Grade Science, Christy Jolly Sped, Emily Knight Theatre, Annette Matthews Sped, Erin Swinney Sped, Ralph Green 6-8 Social Studies
o OHS Certified Staff- Lakiesha Ivy Counselor, Marcie Ivy Librarian, Susan Aycock Science 9-12, Jacqueline Brown Stem/Computer 9-12, Kenneth Evans Social Studies 10-11, Barbara Lucas Math 9-10, Renee Pounds ELA 9-10 Veronica McAlister Social Studies 9-12, Wallace Harvey PE 6-12, Latonya Mayfield ELA 11-12, Emily Knight Theatre 6-12, Trina Smith Patrick FCS 9-12, June Dotson Self-Contained 9-12, Arteria Clifton Science 9-10, Kevin Devenport Band 6-12, Leslie Earnest Inclusion 9-10, Ashley Payne Inclusion11-12
o OES Certified Staff- Tessa Honeycutt Counselor, Marcie Ivy Librarian, Hayden Lee PE/Health, Shauna Adams 2nd grade/science social studies, Autumn Bankhead 5th grade ELA, Rebecca Burnett 4th grade Math and Science, Tiffany Chunn 1st grade, Tammy Criddle 1st grade, Mallory Ellis 3rd grade ELA, Veronica Hayes K-2 SPED, Samantha Hudson 4th grade ELA/Social Studies, LaKeshia Johnson Kindergarten, Christy Jolly Self Contain Sped
o CTE Certified Staff- Tori Cousins-Pinson Hospitality Tourism, Tomeker Hodges Health Science, Danielle Houk Teacher Academy, Stephanie Kitchens Student Services, Kaitlynn Mynatt Welding, Colleen Ray Counselor, Joey Tackitt Construction, Kristi Tipton Marketing.
The board voted to approve the Feb. 25, 2020, March 24, 2020 and March 26, 2020 board meeting minutes as presented. (Mrs. Lorene Barr /M/, Mr. Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mrs. Carouthers, Mrs. Barr, Mr. Moore, Rev King, and Mr. Bailey. Votes cast against the motion: none.
No action was taken on an energy cost plan.
The board approved the consent agenda --including the list of certified personnel -- as presented. (Mr. Kinard Moore /M/, Mrs. Lorene Barr /S/. Voted cast for the motion: Mrs. Carouthers, Mrs. Barr, Mr. Moore, Rev King, and Mr. Bailey. Votes cast against the motion: None.
The consent items included:
--Approval to pay World’s Finest Chocolate, Inc. $6,095.
--Approval to pay Fuelman $2,034.53.
--Approval to pay Kelly Services $5,009.40.
--Approval to serve meals to students.
--Approved paying Excellence Group $2,800 with federal funds.
--Held First Reading on an Employee Handbook.
--Held First Reading on a Student Handbook.
--Approved a revised Non-Certified Salary Scale.
--Approved a proposed budget calendar.
Trustees heard the Superintendent’s Report, which included a discussion about the RUS Grant, and an update on renovations for the first floor.
The board approved the financial report as presented. (Rev James King /M/, Mrs. Lorene Barr /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mrs. Carouthers, Mrs. Barr, Mr. Moore, Rev King, and Mr. Bailey. Votes cast against the motion: none.
The financial report included the claims docket, current budget status, reconciled bank statements, Statement of Revenues and Expenditures, Cash Flow Statement by Month, and Combined Balance Sheet.
The board voted to adjourn at 6:22 p.m. (Mr. William Bailey /M/, Rev James King/S/. Votes cast for motion: Mrs. Carouthers, Mrs. Barr, Mr. Moore, Rev King, and Mr. Bailey. Votes cast against the motion: none.