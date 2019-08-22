Have you ever looked at a sign and pondered the circumstances that led to that sign being placed there? I often chuckle at the outrageous wording, however, that very thing had to have happened for that sign to be there. That is when it just gets downright strange.
Our lives run on the same principle. We learn from our mistakes, and essentially create a warning sign for ourselves. It can be simple things like don’t touch the hot stove or don’t drink sour milk. But it can also be applied to the much bigger aspects of our lives. Bad experience with dating, we reevaluate our choice of partners. We receive jail time for committing a crime, we try at least to make better life choices.
However, this has all been negative to this point. This principle can just as easily be applied to the good aspects of our lives too. We often dwell on the negative that is usually behind us so much that we miss the positive that is right there in front of us, staring us right in the face and begging to have the spotlight. This is exactly why the encouraging signs in our lives are just as important, if not more important, than the warning signs.
With a healthy balance between good and bad, we can achieve untold feats. Of course there will be times when the bad seems to outweigh the good, and there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight. Hold on, take a step back and think about what good has happened and what is surely to come. Learn from everything you do and you stand a much better chance at a rich, full life. As the comedian Bill Engvall famously said, “Here’s your Sign.”