HOUSTON -- Many Houston High School seniors received awards ranging from academics to athletics to citizenship during that school’s annual awards night Tuesday night, May 19.
The virtual ceremonies were broadcast live via Facebook, Principal John Ellison said.
“First, I would say the hardest part of everything was the students not being able to attend awards night in person. These students have worked very hard for a long time, and awards night should be all about the students.
“So, we wanted to try our best to recognize the students through videos and photographs. We could not have done it without the support of our community, the scholarship presenters that sent in videos, and the many staff members that contributed,” he said.
Here’s a list of the award winners.
Math Award -- Emily Pettit
English Award -- Abby Kate Boyer
History Award -- Jasmine Rogers
Science Award -- Connor Moore
STAR Student -- Abby Kate Boyer
STAR Teacher -- Alisha Spencer
University of Mississippi Scholarship -- Abby Kate Boyer
Itawamba Community College Scholarship -- Arzarius Ivy, Austin Hurst, Eli Naron, Christian Rimmer, Destiny Fields, Edna Guevara, Kellen Punphrey, Jayeana Coleman, Kamryn Cooper, Kayleigh Pettit, Monterrian Swing, Pearson Taylor, Tramon Robinson, Bo Springer, Aaliyah Robertson, Alexander Ivy, Christopher Washington, Haley Makamson, Jermaya Davenport, Jon Reed Lancaster, Kiley Smith, Connor Moore
American Legion Citizenship -- Emma Brassfield and Pearson Taylor
Heroines of Jericho Court #123 -- Jasmine Rogers
Robert P. Chase -- Monterrian Swing
MEG Scholarship -- Lamydreon Taylor
McIntosh Lodge #80 -- Jasmine Rogers
VFW Citizenship Teachers of the Year -- HHS- Zane Thomas, HMS- Katie Miller, HUES- Patricia Geiss
Coach Allen Bravery Scholarship -- Abby Kate Boyer
Pilot Club Scholarship -- Emily Pettit
Cody Gravat Scholarship -- Austin Hurst
Mississippi State University Scholarship -- Emily Pettit, Connor Moore, Addyson Crump, and Nathan Shoemaker
FANTastic Achiever Scholarship Award -- Jermaya Davenport and Monterrian Swing
The LaShawna Fant Conqueror Award -- Jasmine Rogers
Exchange Club Scholarship -- Emma Brassfield
One Body by AJ Most Improved Scholarship -- Emma Brassfield
DAR Scholarship -- Jasmine Rogers
Todd Hardin -- Rish Alford
New Century Club Scholarship -- Santana Hughes & Emma Brassfield
Dream Riders Chapter H Scholarship -- Santana Hughes
Elise Mobley Scholarship -- Emma Brassfield
William Anderson Contagious Smile Award -- Jylon Davidson and Rish Alford
Chickasaw Journal Award -- Kiley Smith
Woodman Life Scholarship -- Emily Pettit
Marine Corp Scholarship -- Brett Rutledge
Southern Motion Scholarship -- Jasmine Rogers
Bancorpsouth Awards 3rd year- Plaque:
Abby Kate Boyer
Haley Makamson
Jasmine Rogers
Jermaya Davenport
Emily Pettit
2nd year- Letter
Keyae Morgan
Emma Brassfield
Kamryn Cooper
Connor Moore
Bo Springer
1st year- certificate
Kenneth Blakeney
John Bridgman
Montrell Fulton
Edna Guevara
J.D. Hallmark
Eli Hancock
Alexander Ivy
Janyola Jones
Audrey King
Kiley Smith
Monterrian Swing
Gabriel Womack
Ashley Gunnels Extra Effort Award -- Keshon Bynum
American Citizenship Awards -- Abby Kate Boyer and Bo Springer
Topper Pride Award -- Tarail McAllister
Lindy Callahan Scholar Athletes -- Emily Pettit and Alex Ivy
Hall of Fame Award -- Bo Springer and Abby Kate Boyer
Special Honors, Valedictorian Pettit, Emily
Special Honors, Salutatorian Rogers, Jasmine
Special Honors Davenport, Jermaya
Special Honors Boyer, Abby Kate
Special Honors Cooper, Kamryn
Special Honors Makamson, Haley
Special Honors Moore, Connor
Special Honors Springer, Bo
Special Honors Morgan, Keyae
Special Honors Brassfield, Emma
Special Honors Jones, Janyola
Special Honors Ivy, Alexander
Special Honors Pettit, Kayleigh
Special Honors Crump, Addyson Claire
Special Honors Taylor, Pearson
Special Honors Ivy, Arzarius
Special Honors Shoemaker, Nathanael
Special Honors Mccoy, Makiya
Special Honors Smith, Kiley
Special Honors Swing, Monterrian
Special Honors Robinson, Tramon
Special Honors Guevara, Edna
Special Honors Lancaster, Jonathan Reed
Honors Bridgman, John