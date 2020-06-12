HOUSTON -- Many Houston High School seniors received awards ranging from academics to athletics to citizenship during that school’s annual awards night Tuesday night, May 19.

The virtual ceremonies were broadcast live via Facebook, Principal John Ellison said.

“First, I would say the hardest part of everything was the students not being able to attend awards night in person. These students have worked very hard for a long time, and awards night should be all about the students.

“So, we wanted to try our best to recognize the students through videos and photographs. We could not have done it without the support of our community, the scholarship presenters that sent in videos, and the many staff members that contributed,” he said.

Here’s a list of the award winners.

Math Award -- Emily Pettit

English Award -- Abby Kate Boyer

History Award -- Jasmine Rogers

Science Award -- Connor Moore

STAR Student -- Abby Kate Boyer

STAR Teacher -- Alisha Spencer

University of Mississippi Scholarship -- Abby Kate Boyer

Itawamba Community College Scholarship -- Arzarius Ivy, Austin Hurst, Eli Naron, Christian Rimmer, Destiny Fields, Edna Guevara, Kellen Punphrey, Jayeana Coleman, Kamryn Cooper, Kayleigh Pettit, Monterrian Swing, Pearson Taylor, Tramon Robinson, Bo Springer, Aaliyah Robertson, Alexander Ivy, Christopher Washington, Haley Makamson, Jermaya Davenport, Jon Reed Lancaster, Kiley Smith, Connor Moore

American Legion Citizenship -- Emma Brassfield and Pearson Taylor

Heroines of Jericho Court #123 -- Jasmine Rogers

Robert P. Chase -- Monterrian Swing

MEG Scholarship -- Lamydreon Taylor

McIntosh Lodge #80 -- Jasmine Rogers

VFW Citizenship Teachers of the Year -- HHS- Zane Thomas, HMS- Katie Miller, HUES- Patricia Geiss

Coach Allen Bravery Scholarship -- Abby Kate Boyer

Pilot Club Scholarship -- Emily Pettit

Cody Gravat Scholarship -- Austin Hurst

Mississippi State University Scholarship -- Emily Pettit, Connor Moore, Addyson Crump, and Nathan Shoemaker

FANTastic Achiever Scholarship Award -- Jermaya Davenport and Monterrian Swing

The LaShawna Fant Conqueror Award -- Jasmine Rogers

Exchange Club Scholarship -- Emma Brassfield

One Body by AJ Most Improved Scholarship -- Emma Brassfield

DAR Scholarship -- Jasmine Rogers

Todd Hardin -- Rish Alford

New Century Club Scholarship -- Santana Hughes & Emma Brassfield

Dream Riders Chapter H Scholarship -- Santana Hughes

Elise Mobley Scholarship -- Emma Brassfield

William Anderson Contagious Smile Award -- Jylon Davidson and Rish Alford

Chickasaw Journal Award -- Kiley Smith

Woodman Life Scholarship -- Emily Pettit

Marine Corp Scholarship -- Brett Rutledge

Southern Motion Scholarship -- Jasmine Rogers

Bancorpsouth Awards 3rd year- Plaque:

Abby Kate Boyer

Haley Makamson

Jasmine Rogers

Jermaya Davenport

Emily Pettit

2nd year- Letter

Keyae Morgan

Emma Brassfield

Kamryn Cooper

Connor Moore

Bo Springer

1st year- certificate

Kenneth Blakeney

John Bridgman

Montrell Fulton

Edna Guevara

J.D. Hallmark

Eli Hancock

Alexander Ivy

Janyola Jones

Audrey King

Kiley Smith

Monterrian Swing

Gabriel Womack

Ashley Gunnels Extra Effort Award -- Keshon Bynum

American Citizenship Awards -- Abby Kate Boyer and Bo Springer

Topper Pride Award -- Tarail McAllister

Lindy Callahan Scholar Athletes -- Emily Pettit and Alex Ivy

Hall of Fame Award -- Bo Springer and Abby Kate Boyer

Special Honors, Valedictorian Pettit, Emily

Special Honors, Salutatorian Rogers, Jasmine

Special Honors Davenport, Jermaya

Special Honors Boyer, Abby Kate

Special Honors Cooper, Kamryn

Special Honors Makamson, Haley

Special Honors Moore, Connor

Special Honors Springer, Bo

Special Honors Morgan, Keyae

Special Honors Brassfield, Emma

Special Honors Jones, Janyola

Special Honors Ivy, Alexander

Special Honors Pettit, Kayleigh

Special Honors Crump, Addyson Claire

Special Honors Taylor, Pearson

Special Honors Ivy, Arzarius

Special Honors Shoemaker, Nathanael

Special Honors Mccoy, Makiya

Special Honors Smith, Kiley

Special Honors Swing, Monterrian

Special Honors Robinson, Tramon

Special Honors Guevara, Edna

Special Honors Lancaster, Jonathan Reed

Honors Bridgman, John

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus