HOUSTON – The seniors of Houston High School got their chance in the limelight last week during the 1st annual National Signing Day.
The event consisted of each senior signing their name, signifying their choice of schools, and having their picture made with the pendant of that school.
However, if a student was not going to college, they had that covered too, with a pendant for each and every chosen path, including military, workforce, etc.
“Our seniors have worked hard the last 13 years to get to graduation, and today we want to recognize them, and the next step that they will take after graduation,” said HHS Principal William Cook.
Superintendent John Ellison took a moment to address the seniors as well.
“Seniors, I want to tell you how proud we are of you,” he said. “I think it was 10 years ago, I challenged you with two things, character and hard work pays off. As we sat in the gym, and now I get to look back at you guys, and what you have accomplished throughout your tremendous career here at our school district.”
He also mentioned Coach Anquntio Lewis, who died the previous day in a motor vehicle accident, and who’s absence loomed large over the event.
“I want to challenge you; I was thinking about words to describe Coach Lewis, and two words came to my mind, passionate and invested; invest in the community, invest in family and be passionate about whatever you do.”
Mayor Stacey Parker also attended the event, and he presented a proclamation establishing the day as National Signing Day.
He also issued a charge to the students.
“To our seniors, today, National Signing Day is for you, it’s all about you and your commitment. You commit yourself when you sign that piece of paper. You are committing to you what you are willing to give back to your community, and it is an obligation that you would have to yourself, whether it’s through college, through the workforce, just be you.”
HHS Counselor Vernessa Gates was the last to address the Class of 2022, and she shared a heartfelt message about perseverance.
“I would like to speak directly to the Class of 2022. When you guys started this journey so many years ago, we never thought we would lose some along the way, but we did. So, before I begin introducing our seniors, I would like to remember. Autumn Britt, Will Anderson, Coach Lewis and you guys also lost a classmate in kindergarten, but through the years, you guys haver persevered, and for that, I would like to say thank you. You guys will forever hold a special place in the hearts of the faculty and staff of Houston High School.”
The students then came forward, in alphabetical order, and began the ceremony.
Some were unable to attend for various reasons, but a majority of the class was present.
However, if they were not present, they were still recognized along with their chosen path.
Students recognized and their commitments included:
Ramaiya Armstrong – Northeast Mississippi Community College
Karis Autry – Itawamba Community College
Jakiya Avant – East Mississippi Community College
Addison Ball – Itawamba Community College
William Black – Itawamba Community College
Heather Blakely -- Itawamba Community College
Harley Blakeney -- Itawamba Community College
Sarah Brassfield – University of Mississippi
Brantley Brown -- Itawamba Community College
Malik Buchanan -- Itawamba Community College
Paul Buford, Jr. -- Itawamba Community College
Trinity Buggs – Mississippi State University
Shondra Burt -- Workforce
Gibson Caulder – University of Southern Mississippi
Andranisha Chaney -- Itawamba Community College
Jermaine Cockrell – SSI Trucking Company
Seninah Conway -- University of Mississippi
Maclain Cook -- Itawamba Community College
PJ Cooper – Jackson State University
Jas-meaira Cousin -- Itawamba Community College
Saraya Crawford -- Itawamba Community College
James Criddle -- Itawamba Community College
Hayden Crump -- Mississippi State University
Kendreus Davidson -- Itawamba Community College
Drake Davis -- Itawamba Community College
Logan Dempsey -- Itawamba Community College
Destinee Dixon -- Itawamba Community College
Payten Dotson -- Mississippi State University
Jamarion Duffey -- Itawamba Community College
Alexis Ellison – Mississippi State University
Abbie Ely -- Itawamba Community College
Courtney Fant -- Itawamba Community College
Justin Flatt -- Itawamba Community College
Jonathan Fowler -- Itawamba Community College
Oliver Franklin -- Mississippi State University
Azayveon Free -- Itawamba Community College
Olivia Funderburk -- Mississippi State University
Alexis Gill -- Itawamba Community College
Ethan Griggs -- Workforce
Harley Beth Grimes -- Mississippi State University
Telysa Guido -- Itawamba Community College
Edgar Gutierrez -- Workforce
Alyssa Haire -- Itawamba Community College
Diamond Hall -- Itawamba Community College
Landry Harrell – Undecided (Representing University of Mississippi)
Trequavien Hatchett -- Itawamba Community College
Micah Hatfield -- Itawamba Community College
Ahmarius Haynes -- Itawamba Community College
Katherine Hill -- Mississippi State University
Shakerria Hill – Northwest Community College
Abigail Holmes -- Workforce
David Hollingsworth -- Itawamba Community College
Dalton Johnson -- Itawamba Community College
Kirk Johnson – Undecided (Plans to Attend Mississippi State University)
Kirklyn Johnson – Northeast Mississippi Community College
Jasmine Key -- Itawamba Community College
Amber Kilgore – Northeast Mississippi Community College
Kennedy King -- Mississippi State University
Jazlyn Kyle – Northeast Mississippi Community College
Brianna Laster – Mississippi University for Women
Jaxon Laster -- Itawamba Community College
Nollie Lee – KC’s School of Cosmetology
Tamara Lee -- Itawamba Community College
Christopher Lincoln – A college in Texas
Christian Lincoln – A college in Texas
Mya Longino – United States Marine Corps
Julius Lyons -- Itawamba Community College
Hayden Mann -- Itawamba Community College
Baylee McAlpin – Northeast Mississippi Community College
Destiny McGregory – Workforce
Marquashia McGregory -- Workforce
Keonte McIntosh -- Itawamba Community College
Aaliyah Millsap -- Itawamba Community College
Matthew Mixon -- Itawamba Community College
Marilyn Montoya -- Itawamba Community College
Javien Moore – Northeast Mississippi Community College
Makinzi Moore -- Itawamba Community College
Tavia Moore -- Itawamba Community College
Tyshun Moore -- Undecided
Miracle Moreno -- Itawamba Community College
Sabrina Moreno -- Itawamba Community College
Greer Nabors -- University of Mississippi
Tucker Nabors -- University of Mississippi
Andrew Netterville -- Itawamba Community College
Janasia Parker -- University of Mississippi
Martavious Parker -- Itawamba Community College
Haylie Pettit -- Itawamba Community College
Holly Pettit -- Itawamba Community College
JW Pettit – Basecamp Coding Academy
Tylan Pierce -- Workforce
Malik Price – Hinds Community College
Jayla Prophette -- Itawamba Community College
Kaliyah Prophette – University of Mississippi
Shakerria Randle -- Itawamba Community College
Angel Renfroe -- Itawamba Community College
Christopher Rocha -- Workforce
Isaac Rooker -- Workforce
Jonasia Russell -- Workforce
Yasmin Ruth -- Itawamba Community College
Bailey Shaw -- Itawamba Community College
Malana Shettles -- Mississippi State University
Hoyt Smith -- Itawamba Community College
Jenna Smith -- Itawamba Community College
Marissa Smith – Jackson State University
Graciela Soto -- Itawamba Community College
Joshua Spiker -- Itawamba Community College
Jessica Torres -- Mississippi State University
Emniyah Vance – Northeast Mississippi Community College
Garett Vance -- Itawamba Community College
William Vance -- Itawamba Community College
Alexis Vasquez -- Itawamba Community College
Daniel Vasquez -- Itawamba Community College
Jesus Vasquez -- Workforce
Jenna Walters – Hinds Community College
Whitney Walters – University of Mississippi
Mike White -- Workforce
Kalena Williams -- Itawamba Community College
Khenyia Williams -- Itawamba Community College
J Malik Wofford -- Itawamba Community College