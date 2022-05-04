HOUSTON – The seniors of Houston High School got their chance in the limelight last week during the 1st annual National Signing Day.

The event consisted of each senior signing their name, signifying their choice of schools, and having their picture made with the pendant of that school.

However, if a student was not going to college, they had that covered too, with a pendant for each and every chosen path, including military, workforce, etc.

“Our seniors have worked hard the last 13 years to get to graduation, and today we want to recognize them, and the next step that they will take after graduation,” said HHS Principal William Cook.

Superintendent John Ellison took a moment to address the seniors as well.

“Seniors, I want to tell you how proud we are of you,” he said. “I think it was 10 years ago, I challenged you with two things, character and hard work pays off. As we sat in the gym, and now I get to look back at you guys, and what you have accomplished throughout your tremendous career here at our school district.”

He also mentioned Coach Anquntio Lewis, who died the previous day in a motor vehicle accident, and who’s absence loomed large over the event.

“I want to challenge you; I was thinking about words to describe Coach Lewis, and two words came to my mind, passionate and invested; invest in the community, invest in family and be passionate about whatever you do.”

Mayor Stacey Parker also attended the event, and he presented a proclamation establishing the day as National Signing Day.

He also issued a charge to the students.

“To our seniors, today, National Signing Day is for you, it’s all about you and your commitment. You commit yourself when you sign that piece of paper. You are committing to you what you are willing to give back to your community, and it is an obligation that you would have to yourself, whether it’s through college, through the workforce, just be you.”

HHS Counselor Vernessa Gates was the last to address the Class of 2022, and she shared a heartfelt message about perseverance.

“I would like to speak directly to the Class of 2022. When you guys started this journey so many years ago, we never thought we would lose some along the way, but we did. So, before I begin introducing our seniors, I would like to remember. Autumn Britt, Will Anderson, Coach Lewis and you guys also lost a classmate in kindergarten, but through the years, you guys haver persevered, and for that, I would like to say thank you. You guys will forever hold a special place in the hearts of the faculty and staff of Houston High School.”

The students then came forward, in alphabetical order, and began the ceremony.

Some were unable to attend for various reasons, but a majority of the class was present.

However, if they were not present, they were still recognized along with their chosen path.

Students recognized and their commitments included:

Ramaiya Armstrong – Northeast Mississippi Community College

Karis Autry – Itawamba Community College

Jakiya Avant – East Mississippi Community College

Addison Ball – Itawamba Community College

William Black – Itawamba Community College

Heather Blakely -- Itawamba Community College

Harley Blakeney -- Itawamba Community College

Sarah Brassfield – University of Mississippi

Brantley Brown -- Itawamba Community College

Malik Buchanan -- Itawamba Community College

Paul Buford, Jr. -- Itawamba Community College

Trinity Buggs – Mississippi State University

Shondra Burt -- Workforce

Gibson Caulder – University of Southern Mississippi

Andranisha Chaney -- Itawamba Community College

Jermaine Cockrell – SSI Trucking Company

Seninah Conway -- University of Mississippi

Maclain Cook -- Itawamba Community College

PJ Cooper – Jackson State University

Jas-meaira Cousin -- Itawamba Community College

Saraya Crawford -- Itawamba Community College

James Criddle -- Itawamba Community College

Hayden Crump -- Mississippi State University

Kendreus Davidson -- Itawamba Community College

Drake Davis -- Itawamba Community College

Logan Dempsey -- Itawamba Community College

Destinee Dixon -- Itawamba Community College

Payten Dotson -- Mississippi State University

Jamarion Duffey -- Itawamba Community College

Alexis Ellison – Mississippi State University

Abbie Ely -- Itawamba Community College

Courtney Fant -- Itawamba Community College

Justin Flatt -- Itawamba Community College

Jonathan Fowler -- Itawamba Community College

Oliver Franklin -- Mississippi State University

Azayveon Free -- Itawamba Community College

Olivia Funderburk -- Mississippi State University

Alexis Gill -- Itawamba Community College

Ethan Griggs -- Workforce

Harley Beth Grimes -- Mississippi State University

Telysa Guido -- Itawamba Community College

Edgar Gutierrez -- Workforce

Alyssa Haire -- Itawamba Community College

Diamond Hall -- Itawamba Community College

Landry Harrell – Undecided (Representing University of Mississippi)

Trequavien Hatchett -- Itawamba Community College

Micah Hatfield -- Itawamba Community College

Ahmarius Haynes -- Itawamba Community College

Katherine Hill -- Mississippi State University

Shakerria Hill – Northwest Community College

Abigail Holmes -- Workforce

David Hollingsworth -- Itawamba Community College

Dalton Johnson -- Itawamba Community College

Kirk Johnson – Undecided (Plans to Attend Mississippi State University)

Kirklyn Johnson – Northeast Mississippi Community College

Jasmine Key -- Itawamba Community College

Amber Kilgore – Northeast Mississippi Community College

Kennedy King -- Mississippi State University

Jazlyn Kyle – Northeast Mississippi Community College

Brianna Laster – Mississippi University for Women

Jaxon Laster -- Itawamba Community College

Nollie Lee – KC’s School of Cosmetology

Tamara Lee -- Itawamba Community College

Christopher Lincoln – A college in Texas

Christian Lincoln – A college in Texas

Mya Longino – United States Marine Corps

Julius Lyons -- Itawamba Community College

Hayden Mann -- Itawamba Community College

Baylee McAlpin – Northeast Mississippi Community College

Destiny McGregory – Workforce

Marquashia McGregory -- Workforce

Keonte McIntosh -- Itawamba Community College

Aaliyah Millsap -- Itawamba Community College

Matthew Mixon -- Itawamba Community College

Marilyn Montoya -- Itawamba Community College

Javien Moore – Northeast Mississippi Community College

Makinzi Moore -- Itawamba Community College

Tavia Moore -- Itawamba Community College

Tyshun Moore -- Undecided

Miracle Moreno -- Itawamba Community College

Sabrina Moreno -- Itawamba Community College

Greer Nabors -- University of Mississippi

Tucker Nabors -- University of Mississippi

Andrew Netterville -- Itawamba Community College

Janasia Parker -- University of Mississippi

Martavious Parker -- Itawamba Community College

Haylie Pettit -- Itawamba Community College

Holly Pettit -- Itawamba Community College

JW Pettit – Basecamp Coding Academy

Tylan Pierce -- Workforce

Malik Price – Hinds Community College

Jayla Prophette -- Itawamba Community College

Kaliyah Prophette – University of Mississippi

Shakerria Randle -- Itawamba Community College

Angel Renfroe -- Itawamba Community College

Christopher Rocha -- Workforce

Isaac Rooker -- Workforce

Jonasia Russell -- Workforce

Yasmin Ruth -- Itawamba Community College

Bailey Shaw -- Itawamba Community College

Malana Shettles -- Mississippi State University

Hoyt Smith -- Itawamba Community College

Jenna Smith -- Itawamba Community College

Marissa Smith – Jackson State University

Graciela Soto -- Itawamba Community College

Joshua Spiker -- Itawamba Community College

Jessica Torres -- Mississippi State University

Emniyah Vance – Northeast Mississippi Community College

Garett Vance -- Itawamba Community College

William Vance -- Itawamba Community College

Alexis Vasquez -- Itawamba Community College

Daniel Vasquez -- Itawamba Community College

Jesus Vasquez -- Workforce

Jenna Walters – Hinds Community College

Whitney Walters – University of Mississippi

Mike White -- Workforce

Kalena Williams -- Itawamba Community College

Khenyia Williams -- Itawamba Community College

J Malik Wofford -- Itawamba Community College

robert.scott@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus