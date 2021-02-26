HOUSTON -- Chickasaw County authorities said high water stranded two vehicles on county roads Friday morning.
The locations were on C R 82 near the Highway 389 intersection, and C R 24 at Wesley Chapel, County EMA Director Linda Griffin said.
Both female drivers escaped without injury. The driver on CR 82 walked out, and the other driver was helped from her vehicle by deputies and Miss. Dept. of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks officers wearing chest waders.
Due to the water’s depth, a wrecker could not be used to extract the vehicles. Both were left in the road where they stalled until water recedes. A wrecker will then pull them out.
Said Sheriff Jim Meyers: “We tell motorists it’s best to turn around any time they see water across the road, because flowing water can pull a vehicle off the road.
“These vehicles are going to have some terrible water damage. We hope to be able to get to them later this evening.”
Both roads have been closed until the water recedes, the sheriff said Friday afternoon.