HOUSTON • The Houston archery team held a match against Starkville Academy and Hamilton on Friday, Feb. 28 in the middle school gym.
The Toppers shot well, and scored an impressive team score of 3,118. Starkville had a team score of 2,682 and Hamilton 3,090.
The Toppers were led by Braxton Porter, who was the top male scorer with 276 and Abby Kate Boyer who was the top female scorer with 268.
This is the fourth season for Hilltopper archery. The team is coached by Anna Katherine Davis and Caleb Tabb, both of Houston High School.
The other high-scoring shooters from the match included Jason McNease, 274, Cade Ellison, 265 and JW Pettit, 264, for the males. Other female top shooters included Khloe Flake, 258, Laura-Ann Gann, 253 and Julie Beth Murphree, 252.