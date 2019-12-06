OXFORD – The Houston Hilltoppers lost a close game to the Oxford Chargers in overtime. The final score was 72-60 with The Hilltoppers defense putting in good work against the high powered Chargers offense.
The Houston Hilltoppers themselves are a high powered offensive team. Xavier Virges alone put up 24 points. Rebounds are an essential part of basketball and an essential part of the Hilltoppers defense. Number five MJ Smith had a total of 12 rebounds on Tuesday against the chargers, more than anyone on the court that night.
The Hilltoppers will be facing the Bruce Trojans who currently sit at 3-4 on the year. Bruce has been on a two game losing streak. Their loss against Columbus High (72-21) might fuel them to beat the Hilltoppers, but they may still have the loss hangover that some teams struggle to overcome.