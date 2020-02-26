HOUSTON • The Houston Hilltoppers Baseball team took on the Eupora Eagles at home in Houston on Monday, Feb.17. The Toppers put up a fight, but would ultimately lose by a score of 4-2.
The game was preceded by a ceremony wherein they retired the jersey of the late, Deputy Jeremy Voyles. Voyles was killed in an on-duty car accident last year.
They presented his family with the jersey, as well as a hall of fame letter. Voyles’s father, Billy Voyles, Police Chief of Houston, threw out the first pitch to Jeremy’s best friend, Zane Thomas. The team also unveiled the new sign which features former players who have passed away. The sign included Justin Thomas, class of 1997, Luke Smith, class of 1997, Jeremy Voyles, class of 2004 and Cody Gravat, class of 2006.
The game kicked off with Gage Harrington pitching for the Toppers. He performed well, allowing no hits scores in the first three innings.
The Toppers, however, would strike early with an RBI by Harrington, that brought in one runner.
That would put a halt to their scoring until the seventh inning, however, despite multiple runners on base.
Overall, the Toppers worked well together, they just struggled to put the necessary points on the board, however, as the season progresses, and they get more acclimated to their roles, this will most likely change.