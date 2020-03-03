FULTON • The Houston Hilltoppers took on the North Panola Cougars at Itawamba Community college. The Hilltoppers were able to defeat the Cougars 80-69 by limiting the shooting from this very offensively driven team.
This win helps keep Houston’s championship drive alive. They will move onto the semi-finals that will be played in Jackson.
Houston and North Panola kept trading the lead back and forth. Neither team finished out a quarter with much of a lead. The biggest lead was at the end of the fourth quarter where Houston outscored the Cougars by 9 points, and a good portion of those points came from fouls that the Cougars would give themselves to prolong the game
Shemar Crawford, number 23, was Houston’s lead scorer with 21 total points. There was a tie for second-highest scorer with MJ Smith and Xavier Virges both totaling 14 points on the night, with Smith even having a few dunks.
The key factor for Houston in this game was to prevent North Panola’s top scorer, Cedquavious Hunter, from getting the ball. Houston very clearly kept their best guards on Hunter the entire night.
“Keeping number zero out of the game was key for us. Other than that it was just an all-around team effort from our guys,” said coach Chris Pettit about his team.
The Hilltoppers play next in Jackson on Wednesday, March 4 against the Velma Jackson Falcons as a part of the final four.
If the Toppers score a victory over the Falcons, they will play in the state championship game at Ole Miss on Saturday, March 7.