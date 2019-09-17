The Houston Hilltoppers had another come–from–behind win against the Shannon Red Raiders this past Friday. The Toppers rallied in the fourth quarter and won the game 18-14. Coach Ty Hardin and his team are proving to be a complete football team that plays every quarter.
Bobby Townsend was a star on offense this game with 129 rushing yards and 40 receiving yards. Townsend also scored two touchdowns helping bring home a win for the Toppers. Once again Martavious Parker played well, although this was a slightly reserved game for Parker with only 65 yards in the air and 67 yards on the ground rushing, and no touchdowns.
Defensively, Allen Robertson and Shemar Crawford were a dominating force. Robertson had seven solo tackles, eight assisting tackles and one sack. Robertson is proving that as a senior he is a leader on the defensive side of the ball. Coming up with six solo and four assisting tackles, Crawford played very well. With taking up coaching as well as continuing to play in games, Crawford will be one of the seniors to watch next year.
Next week the Toppers host the Eupora Eagles. The Eagles come into this game with a record of 1-3. This game and the next against Itawamba Agricultural are the last two before district play, where the real test will come for the Toppers.