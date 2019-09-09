The Houston Hilltoppers continued their winning streak on Friday night, beating the New Hope Trojans 32-28. While the Hilltoppers were down 28-8 until the fourth quarter, they rallied back with a high powered offense.
“This was a weird week of practice with 7 starters out,” said coach Ty Hardin. “We came out flat but we got angry at half-time and came back,”
This game was fought in the air which is a different type of offense for the Toppers this season. Martravius Parker, again shining in the QB position, threw for 262 yards and ran for 46 yards.
“We haven’t seen a guy throw for 262 yards in I don’t know how long,” exclaimed coach Hardin about his star quarter back.
The Trojans did hold Parker to less rushing yards than any other team this season but he made it up with passes to Shemar Crawford and Julius Bell, for 88 and 63 yards respectively.
“Jylon Davidson and Allen Robinson were players that shinned this week. They played for four quarters. Robinson even had to move to running back since Bobby Townsend was out this week,” said coach Hardin.
Next week the Hilltoppers have a home game against the 1-2 Shannon Red Raiders. Coach Hardin expects this New Hope game to be the springboard for the entire rest of the season.
“We have totally bought in after this New Hope game. I’m excited to see what this team can and will do.”