HOUSTON – The Houston Hilltoppers dominated the Aberdeen Bulldogs on Friday night. With a final score of 52-6, the Hilltoppers are back in the win column at their final home game.
“It’s great to get back in the win column. It’ll bring some much needed positivity to our guys,” said coach Ty Hardin.
This game did not see any one player outshine the other. Bobby Townsend did rush for 61 yards but he was done playing after the third quarter. This game, coach Hardin got to put some less experienced guys out on the field. This gives them valuable field time as well as seeing who will step up next year and be a leader. The big take away from this game should be the fact that seven players scored either touchdowns, two-point conversions or a safety.
“We finally played like we were supposed to. Last two games have been a mess but this one got us where we needed to be,” said Hardin on his team’s great win.
One player of note who ended up not scoring a touchdown was Jacory Golden. This young man plays hard football and fights for every yard. Each time he touched the ball, there was grace and grit as he hurtled forward. Having Golden and Townsend on a team together, as well as all the other running backs, makes this team a scary idea looming over their next opponents.
Next week Houston will travel to Hatley for their final game of the regular season. They will face the Hatley Tigers who are currently sitting at a record of 4-5.