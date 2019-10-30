AMORY – The Houston Hilltoppers took to the field against the Hatley Tigers in the Toppers’ final regular season game. They were prepared for this game as they defeated the Tigers by a score of 56-7.
The Toppers showed up in big fashion, scoring a touchdown in the opening minutes of the game.
They put another touchdown on the board as well as a successful two point conversion with 9:19 to go in the first quarter, bringing the score to 14-0. The momentum did not stop here though.
They followed that with an interception by Junior, Shemar Crawford. The Toppers then scored another touchdown on the drive that followed the interception. On the kickoff, a Hatley player touched the ball, and it was recovered by Houston. They held the ball for three consecutive drives. At the end of the third drive, and after being held up and bringing up fourth down, the Toppers elected to punt. However, they went for the fake punt and picked up first down yardage. A flag brought that back, however, and the second attempt was unsuccessful.
This was where Hatley began to develop some momentum. They recovered a few fumbles, but were unable to capitalize.
The Toppers responded by putting up another touchdown, but missing the two point try, bringing the score to 28-0.
The next drive was where Hatley rode their momentum into the endzone. It started with a huge return on the kickoff, which they then punched in for their first score. After a successful field goal, the score was then 28-7. However it would stop there.
Houston would go on to score one more touchdown in the half bringing it to 34-7 at half-time.
They would go on to put up 22 more unanswered points in the second half, bringing up the final score of 56-7.