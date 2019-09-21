HOUSTON – The Houston Hilltoppers went into their homecoming game hoping to continue their undefeated season, and they were not disappointed. The Toppers defeated the Eupora Eagles 25-0.
The Homecoming Court was presented at the beginning of the game and Abby Kate Boyer was named as the 2019 Houston Homecoming Queen.
The Toppers' first drive ended with a blocked punt recovered by Eupora on the 27, but the Eagles couldn’t capitalize on the good field position, and the first quarter ended scoreless.
The first touchdown came relatively early in the second quarter on a 5-yard run by Jylon Davidson, but the PAT was no good. After that, the game took off.
The Toppers followed the touchdown drive with a 50-yard pick-6 by Davidson and successful PAT, bringing the score to 13-0 at halftime.
The Eagles received the ball to start the third quarter, but couldn’t score. The Toppers took over and ultimately scored on a fourth down run by quarterback Martravius "Red" Parker. The PAT missed.
Houston's Bobby Townsend capped scoring with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The PAT was no good.
A few of the Toppers players stood out. Townsend had several good carries and a touchdown. Rish Alford turned in a couple of sacks.
While Boyer might have been homecoming queen, the penalty flag was definitely king in this game. There were several penalties called on the Toppers including illegal procedure, offside, roughing the kicker and even a pass interference call.
Head Coach Ty Hardin was not pleased with his team's performance.
“I definitely was not pleased,” said Hardin. “We were very monotonous and slow. We had a lot of guys out, we had 10 guys out. We have to play a lot better than that going forward, and I'm definitely not pleased but a win is a win. We have no one hurt, and that’s the main thing.”
The 5-0 Toppers visit Itawamba Agricultural High School next week.