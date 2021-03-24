OXFORD -- The Houston Hilltoppers took on the Oxford Chargers last Saturday in a closely contested bout that went into an extra-inning.
Oxford would emerge victorius by a final score of 5-4.
On the mound for Houston, Gage Harrington pitched for six of the eight innings. Head coach Brian Goodman has needed his pitchers to step up and improve, Harrington did just that on Saturday.
Harrington got four strikeouts and only gave up seven hits to a pretty offensively strong Oxford team.
“[Our] pitchers have been pitching better, so I am hopeful that this is a sign of good things to come,” said Goodman.
Zack Boren was a crucial piece of the offensive puzzle, getting the only double for the team, and batting 3-4.
Brantly Brown was another integral part of the batting side of things with game stats of 2 for 4.
Coach Goodman is still looking for more from his team, though he is happy at the improvements he is seeing week to week.
“Some of these kids haven’t played ball competitively for a year. They are beginning to improve week by week though,” said Goodman
Again this week saw the Toppers struggle defensively. Unlike pitching, this is an area that has not improved as much as Goodman and the team would like.
“We have to get better defensively as we go into district play. [If] we want to play for a while in the playoffs we have to get better at defense,” said Goodman.
Houston has already secured their spot in the playoffs this year after beating Noxubee and Aberdeen.
Next, the Hilltoppers will take on the Germantown Mavericks of Maddison on March 26. After that, they will begin district play with a two-day stretch of games against the Hately Tigers at home starting on March 30 and ending on April 1.