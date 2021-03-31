HOUSTON -- The Houston Hilltopper baseball team took on the Germantown Mavericks last Friday in a non-divisional game.
Coming into the game, Germantown was favored to win the as their overall record was 8-3 while Houston sat at 7-8, and that was the case unfortunately, as the Mavericks won by a score of 10-8.
Houston started off great in the first three innings getting a total of five runs in while Germantown was only able to get four runs.
While this was a good start for Houston, they would begin to falter at getting players home. In both the second and third innings, Houston only brought in one run when there were more on base.
“We just left too many guys on base with this quality opponent,” said head coach Brian Goodman.
Neither team would really show out in the middle innings with Germantown being the only team to get a run in.
At the top of the 6th, however, German town would light up, scoring four runs off of Houston.
The Hilltoppers would respond with three runs hoping to try and make it competitive. With the final inning seeing a 9-8 score, the Hilltoppers hoped upset a great Mavericks team just by keeping them off home plate. Sadly though, Germantown was able to score one run and then keep the Hilltoppers from responding, finishing the game with Germantown 10, Houston 8.
“A few more of my guys each week are getting more and more competitive and that’s what I like to see,” said coach Goodman about what he took away from this game.
“We do still have things to work on but hopefully we can get those taken care of early into next week,” Goodman said about his team’s weaker points.
Next up for Houston will be a return to district play as they take on the Hatley Tigers on Thursday, April 1. After that, the Hilltoppers will play against the Mooreville Troopers in an away game Saturday, April 3.