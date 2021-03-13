NEW HOPE -- The Houston Hilltoppers took on the New Hope Trojans in an away, non-divisional game last Thursday, March 11.
Houston would rally late, but New Hope held out to win 12-5.
The first three innings were truly just feeler innings for both teams, with New Hope and Houston both scoring one run apiece, but that would not last much longer.
Starting pitcher for the Toppers was senior, Zack Boren. He was great in the beginning of the game. The Trojans would constantly try and keep the Toppers honest by testing the steal. Boren was very aware of the plates and kept the stolen bases to a minimum.
Boren did appear to get gassed out by the fourth inning, New Hope’s longest inning at-bat, and was replaced by senior, Hunter Hancock.
Hancock would not finish the inning and would be replaced by sophomore, Button Lakes.
When asked why Hancock was pulled coach Brian Goodman said it was just to keep him fresh for tomorrow’s games.
“We have two more games tomorrow. We have to save him, he’s a great pitcher,” said coach Goodman.
Lakes would continue to be the pitcher for the remainder of the game. After closing out the 5th inning, the Hilltoppers would go on a scoring run.
Designated hitter Will Echoles hit a double. He was then brought in on an RBI making the score Houston 2, New Hope 8.
Boren would make another appearance, this time on offense. Sending a dinger over the left fence for a solo home run. The ball sailed beautifully over the 310-foot fence.
Houston would get their next out to close out the inning, but there was more life in the dugout. The score was 4-8 for the Trojans with Houston hoping to rally.
Sadly another huge inning by the Trojans would put this game in the bag. New Hope just has so many offensive weapons that it is hard for any team to keep up with them, let alone win out.
“New Hope is just a good team. No way around that. I think we’re not playing to our ability right now, but I hope we’re on the upswing now. Our schedule only gets harder, but that’s the only way we get better,” said coach Goodman.
Next up for Houston will be two-time 1AA divisional champs Nanih Waiya on Thursday in Louisville.