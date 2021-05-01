HOUSTON -- The Houston Hilltoppers took on the Kossuth Aggies in their first playoff game of the season on Friday after the game was postponed prior due to bad weather.
The Toppers came out strong in the first inning, but later inning struggles on offense and defense lead to them falling to the Aggies 12-2.
Their first run came in the first inning when Red Parker crossed the plate on a Cody Farr single, and their second run was in the second inning by Hunter Hancock. The game started getting away from the Toppers in the second after a couple defensive mistakes allowed the Aggies to get multiple runs.
In the fourth and fifth inning, the Toppers decided to bring in relief pitchers. First it was Hunter Hancock coming in for Brantley Brown, who started the game and had some good outings. Then Zack Boren came in for Hancock, and freshman Steele Brooks was the final pitcher of the night.
Six total runs were given up in the fourth and fifth innings.
Despite this tough loss, Coach Brian Goodman has faith in his team to bounce back on Saturday’s game.
“We've got to come ready to play tomorrow. This was tough, but I know they will come out fighting next game. We just got to hit the ball better than we did today, five hits are not going to win a playoff game.
The Toppers will get the opportunity to redeem themselves on Saturday’s road game against the Aggies.