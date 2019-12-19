CALHOUN CITY – This week, the boy’s varsity team from Houston won a close game against the Grenada Chargers in the Curtis Loggins Classic in Calhoun City. With a final score of 71-66 the Hilltoppers did not hold the lead until the last quarter.
This is a good rebound after a gutting loss at Ingomar earlier this week with a final sore in that game of 59-50. The boys are having a great season despite the three losses they have sustained this season.
The team will be facing the Caledonia Confederates this week. The Feds have a good season so far with a record of 5-1. The Toppers look like they can take it though. The offensive talent on this team is just unstoppable.
While the offensive side of the ball is a force, the defensive side could improve so there could be less come from behind wins.
The Hilltoppers will take on the Confederates of Caledonia on Dec. 17 at home.