HOUSTON • Houston had a nail-biter of a victory, 73-70, against Calhoun County Friday night. With a final score of 73-70 in favor of Houston.
The Houston Hilltoppers fought hard and played hard-nosed basketball against the Calhoun City Wildcats, another hard-nosed, physical team.
The game was a sold out show. Each side had their respective bleachers full waiting to watch their players fight for four periods. Shemar Crawford number 23 for the Hilltoppers ended up scoring his own jersey’s number that night and became the scoring leader for Houston. Bobby Townsend, number 1, was a defensive force on the other side of the court, especially in the later periods.
“This was just one of those games that was a battle between two great teams,” said coach Chris Pettit. “Both [coaches] knew we had to play good, no tricks basketball.”
Pettit was definitely in a battle with coach Daren Coffee of Calhoun City. Both coaches were on the court hyping up their players and arguing with calls that were not in their favor. The fans in the stands were feeding off of their coach after each and every play.
The end of the game came with a thrilling rally from Calhoun City that put the game into question for the Hilltoppers. Getting the game within a few scores the crowd were all on their feet and cheering. Calhoun sank a three and only needed another to win the game, but then Houston got the ball and kept it, running down the clock.
However, a costly penalty gave Calhoun the ball back with only .2 seconds left on the clock. A three went up but missed as the buzzer sounded. The building erupted and players ran out onto the court to celebrate and console with their respective teams.
A fantastic game brings Houston to 14-8. The Hilltoppers next game will be against Hatley on Jan. 31 at home.