HOUSTON -- The Houston Hilltoppers have found themselves without opponents for their first two weeks due to COVID-19 related forfeits, but coach Baylor Dampeer has been working around the clock to change that.
“We’re trying to find a game right now,” coach Dampeer said Friday. "It’s ever-changing. It’s not easy to do but we’re trying to find a game every hour.”
The Hilltoppers had scheduled contests with Calhoun City at home in the opener and at Aberdeen in Week 2. Dampeer said there has been interest, but nothing has been finalized.
“It hasn’t been easy,” coach Dampeer said. “We’re trying to stay local, if possible. We’ve had a bunch of traction, but nothing has gone anywhere.”
The setbacks have not had an impact on practice though. The Hilltoppers played a two-quarter scrimmage Friday at East Webster and now wait to see if they will take the field in the first two weeks.
“Everything’s been on schedule,” coach Dampeer said. "We’ve been practicing, as usual, hoping something pops.”
As for the scrimmage, Dampeer was “really excited to get guys on film, get guys in different situations.”
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to return to the field on Sept. 10 against Shannon.
District play opens on Oct. 1 at home against South Pontotoc. Houston is coming off a 5-6 season that ended in a playoff loss to Senatobia.