ABERDEEN – The Houston Hilltoppers took to road to face the Aberdeen Bulldogs on Friday night.
The Toppers were looking for a win to snap their losing streak, having lost the last two bouts.
This would prove to be the game to do so, however, it was hard-fought, with the Toppers coming out on top 28-13.
The opening kickoff, which was received by Houston was dropped resulting in a recovery by the Bulldogs. This resulted in them driving down the field, however, when push came to shove, the Toppers defense fired into overdrive and stopped the Bulldogs with a goal line stand.
From there, the Toppers' offense took over and, with one pass from Red Parker to Jamarion Hamilton, drove the ball from one red zone to another. They ultimately scored. After a failed field goal, but a flag gave them a second chance, the Toppers went for two and were successful. Bringing the score to 8-0 early for the Toppers.
The defense would keep the Bulldogs out of the endzone the entire first quarter, and part of the second.
The Toppers would go on to score another touchdown with a run by Jamal Cooperwood, though the officiating staff could not seem to agree on a call, though the call of a touchdown was not reversed.
The second quarter, however, saw the Toppers' momentum stall. They would try several times, but were unable to find the endzone. However, the same could not be said for the Bulldogs. They would go on to cross the goal line twice in that one quarter, bringing the score to the close half time deficit of 14-13.
The roles were revered in the second half, however. The Toppers were able to score two more times, doubling their first half score.
On top of this, the defense was able to stall the Bulldogs' progress, preventing them from scoring and stalling their night at 13.
The 4-4 Toppers hope to continue the winning with a win at home this week against the Hatley Tigers.