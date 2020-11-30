HOULKA -- The Houston Hilltoppers took on the Houlka Wildcats in a non-divisional game the week of Thanksgiving.
These two teams are both talented but at different levels. Houston has both size and speed, which the Wildcats could not match up against, but Houlka will definitely compete aggressively in their division.
“I thought our kids played well for stretches, but you have to play for four quarters against a team like Houston,” said Wildcat head coach Seth Burt.
In the first half, both teams were fairly evenly matched. Houston put up 38 points which Houlka responded with 23 points of their own.
Houston’s defense was extremely aggressive causing many loose balls and strips to happen. While they could not always capitalize on their defensive plays, they consistently made them, which kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard. A player that put up an impressive performance for Houlka was Seth Winter. This senior put up 10 points, most of which were three-pointers.
“I thought our pressure bothered them and it showed in the second half,” said Houston’s head coach Chris Pettit.
The second half saw both teams put up fewer points than the first, but Houston still dominated the floor defensively. The Hilltopper’s were able to keep the Wildcats to only 19 total points for the half.
Houston was able to put up 35 more points ending the game with a final score of 72-42.
While the score may seem lopsided on paper, it was in fact closer on the court.
“I like our depth and how hard we played. We are in the process of learning to play without Da’Shun Berry who scored 30 points a game for two years,” said coach Burt about his Wildcats.
Next up Houston and Houlka will go head to head with each other again, only this time they will be at Houston instead.