If a walk through history is desired, no time machine is required, one need only look in their metaphorical backyard and visit the Chickasaw County Heritage Museum in Houston.
Operated by the volunteers of the Chickasaw County Historical and Genealogical Society, the Heritage Museum offers a plethora of exhibits that are specific to the region.
They have authentic artifacts from times past and everything has been donated, or is on loan.
The newest exhibit features the history of music in Chickasaw County. It was part of a recent promotion wherein they designed a poster highlighting the significant contributions Chickasaw has had on the music industry, and they even donated one to the Sparta Opry.
As mentioned, the museum is ran on a completely volunteer basis by members of the historical society.
There is no salaries paid, these are simply people who love history and want to share that love with others.
“At this tourist site, we have no paid employees and operate solely with volunteers,” read the literature from the Museum.
It is even free to get in, although donations are gladly accepted.
So, what more could one want?
As far as the Historical Society, they are constantly looking for new members to join.
As of July 2021, the Chickasaw County Historical and Genealogical Society boasted 150 members from all over the country.
They have membership in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
However, due to the aging of the volunteers, it has presented a challenge.
“Due to the aging of our volunteers, it can sometime be a struggle to keep regular hours because of declining health.”
This is why new volunteers are needed.
However, that has not stopped them yet.
The museum is available for tours still, people must call to request a tour so as to avoid any conflicts of schedule.
The museum is also participating in the Museum Assessment Program (MAP) by the American Alliance of Museums.
“We were pleased to be selected as one of 93 museums in the nation to participate in the assessment with this organization. The CCH&G Executive Board chose to participate in the Organizational Assessment. In June 2021, we completed our workbook of detailed assignments. Many hours were spent collecting local information from CCH&G, City of Houston, Chickasaw County, local schools, census information and more. In July, Susan Zwerling, Program Officer with MAP sent the CCH&G Executive Board eight names of potential peer reviewers from which we selected one for an on site visit. The goal is to have the visit in September or October.”
The Museum is making waves, and it is up to the community to support them.
They need the community's help in order to preserve the history of the area, not just for locals, but for anyone who wants to learn about Chickasaw County.