Aug. 27, 2019, the day that changed everything for Margaret Futral. This was the day that she, in her first bid for election to the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors, found out that she had lost the runoff election to her opponent Lamon Griggs, by one single vote.
While many would have been discouraged by this outcome, Futral remained steadfast in her drive to secure a position to the board.
“That was hard,” she said with a sigh, the memory bringing an almost pained expression to her face. “That was a Blue Bell gallon day.”
However, she said that she transitioned from that painful experience to this election, being even more determined to get elected and try to bring her ideas to the metaphorical big stage.
She said that the campaign trail this time was a surreal experience. She, and often times her husband of 41 years, Tommy Futral, would go to the different houses in the district to meet the people that lived there, the people she would be representing if elected.
“That was probably the most fun, was getting to know all of these people, and knowing the roads and seeing what is done on it. For example, I now know which road, when they hire this new Waste Management person, I want to put down on there to go pick [trash] up.”
This is just one of the things she hopes to do to in her, albeit shortened (three year), tenure as District 5 Supervisor.
Futral also plans to make good of her campaign promise to donate her entire salary for the Supervisor position to the county.
“I will be donating my salary back, and I will be keeping a copy of the check and where it goes to each month. I think I am lucky that I can draw Social Security, I do draw retirement, so that, I can give back.”
That seems to be Futral's goal for the position that she was elected to is to give back to the citizens of the county, and try to help ensure that the county is a place that they are glad to call home.
However, she does not want to go at this endeavor alone. She has met with two of the four current supervisors since her election, and she is working on setting meetings with the other two, in hopes of showing them that she is here to work with them, not against.
“I hope that we can get along and work for the benefit of the people, the residents. This is about them, we are their servants, we work for them. I am very much looking forward to working with the board and doing great things for the county,” she said with a smile!
This election marked a milestone for the county as well, with Futral being the first female ever elected to serve on the board of supervisors. While she is not the first female to serve, with two others, namely Sarah Eaton and Robin King, having served an interim period after the death of their spouses, she is the first elected to the historically male board.
“I think its exciting! Because women, take Amy Coney Barrett, I mean how well did she do? The job of supervisor has changed, it used to be working the road crews, but now its administrative, you need to be able to read financial statements, contracts, bills that come down that affect the counties, so its more of a business kind of job.”
While she is not sworn into office until Dec. 15, Futral has already hit the ground running with her soon-to-be position.
“I will be sworn in on Dec. 15, but as far as I'm concerned, I've started.”
She laid out specific areas that she hoped to see progress in during her term.
“I would like to see more money go into roads. I would like to see us try to find some kind of healthcare solution in this town, whether its a quick care 24/7, or what not. The other thing, I want to repair this courthouse. I want to get it remodeled, so I am real interested in the grant that we have applied for, and my understanding is that if you get one, you can probably get another, and its going to take a lot to get this courthouse back. We can't lose this courthouse, its the most beautiful building in the county, and we've got to preserve it.”
She went on to expounded upon her life experiences that have led to this moment of triumph.
She was born in Houston to parents Joe and Jessie May East, where she was one of seven children. Her father worked construction, so she grew up around machinery, not unlike the kind used by the county for repairs to roads and whatnot.
When she went off to college, she majored in and earned a master's in music, with a minor in accounting, which she said prepared her for the administrative aspect of the job.
She then went on to teach in Greenwood, Miss. for nine and a half years, in Louisiana for over 20 years, and retired from there. She then moved back home to Houston and resumed her teaching career at the Houston lower Elementary School for five years, and then retired.
From there, she moved into her first foray into the world of local politics, when she took the job as City Clerk for the City of Houston, where she worked for a year and a half.
After this, she began attending the board meetings to see what was going on in the county, and doing her research.
“I started attending these board meetings because I wanted to see where my tax money was going, and I find research is fascinating, so I started doing research on a lot of things that they were discussing and that is how I got interested in [the job].”
She went on to discuss what she felt would be beneficial for the county.
“In order to change our county, people need to run,” she said, placing an emphasis on the word people. “If I am going to complain about something, I am going to be willing to do something about it.”
She will be filling the seat vacated by James Russell “Wolfie” King when he passed in June of this year. When speaking of her predecessor, Futral held him in high regard.
“He was a gentleman,” she said with the utmost respect in her voice. “He always listened, now he might not always do what I would have wanted him to do, but he listened. He was just generally a good person, I liked him.”
She left the people with one promise.
“I am going to vote my convictions.”