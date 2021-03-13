HOUSTON – The Students of the month at Houston Lower Elementary School were honored via a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, March 2.
The ceremony was virtual due to the restrictions on the number of people that can be gathered in an area at one time.
Therefore, the ceremony was recorded for parents to view their child receiving their award.
Students were placed in the gym, and sat distanced from one another.
They were called up by class and received their certificates and medals.
Those honored included:
K4
McManus-Erin Holmes
Vaughn-Cody Actkinson
Sullivan-Kayden Conley
K5
Adams-Alona Coleman
Boatman-Ariane Hoskins
Brassfield-Valeria Zarate
Brooks-Alana Frost
Carter-Henson Chamblee
Ducker-Deanna Easley
Rimmer-Santiago Gonzalez
Wright-Kingston Johnson
1st grade
Callahan-Reagan Murphree
Cook-Khyson Bynum
Goode-Skyye Smith
Pepper-Oziah McGregory
Spraggins-Noah Cooper
West-Faith Moore
2nd grade
Bray-Avery Allen
James-Cole Capps
Pratt-Christian Partain
Rinehart-Joe Harold Pepper
Simmons-Isaac Chevez
Smith-Beau Ellison
According to Principal Katonya Gathings, the Students of the Month display the three R's, which are ready, respectful and responsible.