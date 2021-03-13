HOUSTON – The Students of the month at Houston Lower Elementary School were honored via a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, March 2.

The ceremony was virtual due to the restrictions on the number of people that can be gathered in an area at one time.

Therefore, the ceremony was recorded for parents to view their child receiving their award.

Students were placed in the gym, and sat distanced from one another.

They were called up by class and received their certificates and medals.

Those honored included:

K4

McManus-Erin Holmes

Vaughn-Cody Actkinson

Sullivan-Kayden Conley

K5

Adams-Alona Coleman

Boatman-Ariane Hoskins

Brassfield-Valeria Zarate

Brooks-Alana Frost

Carter-Henson Chamblee

Ducker-Deanna Easley

Rimmer-Santiago Gonzalez

Wright-Kingston Johnson

1st grade

Callahan-Reagan Murphree

Cook-Khyson Bynum

Goode-Skyye Smith

Pepper-Oziah McGregory

Spraggins-Noah Cooper

West-Faith Moore

2nd grade

Bray-Avery Allen

James-Cole Capps

Pratt-Christian Partain

Rinehart-Joe Harold Pepper

Simmons-Isaac Chevez

Smith-Beau Ellison

According to Principal Katonya Gathings, the Students of the Month display the three R's, which are ready, respectful and responsible.

