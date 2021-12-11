HOUSTON – Students at Houston Lower Elementary School were treated to a surprise during an assembly last week, wherein those who did not miss a day of school in October and November were rewarded for their perfect attendance.

Every student who had perfect attendance was given a prize, however, there were a select few who took home a little something extra.

The names of all of the students were entered into a bag, and one boy and one girl from each of the four grades (K-4-2nd) were given a bicycle.

The grand prize winner, instead of a bike, took home a brand new Nintendo Switch.

However, before the prizes were distributed, a few people spoke to the students about the importance of coming to school.

“The more we come to school, the more successful we will be at school and in life,” said Counselor Amanda Simmons. “If you come to school every day, and learn as much as you can, eventually, you'll get to go to college. That's our goal for when you guys get older. You have to learn what you need to learn here before you can get to college.”

With that, Simmons introduced the special guest for the assembly, Houston High School Class of 2018 graduate and Mississippi State Baseball Player from the Championship team, Luke Hancock.

“From the time I was you all's age, all the way up through high school, I only missed a few days of school,” he said. “Our coach always tells us, if you don't go to class, then you won't be able to play for him. So, going to class is really important and I want to encourage you all to keep up the hard work and keep coming to school. Good job!”

With that, they began the presentation of prizes.

The bicycle winners included:

K-4: Josie Neal and Joseph Jones

K-5: Jose Gutierrez and Dhairiyona Wright

1st: Cole Tunnell and Adyson Dendy

2nd: Jack Jones and Elizabeth Rooker

The winner of the Nintendo Switch was Leslie Kate Horn.

The other students who had perfect attendance included:

Rashaud Bowens

Emma Campbell

Anastasia Dunlap

Luke Earnest

Abigail Gutierrez

Cali Hamilton

Aubri Hiner

Journey Johnson

Kalee Johnson

Aiden McCotry

Kynleigh Patterson

Meely Pratt

Yaretzi Rodriguez

Tristan Samuell

Amiya Smith

Cam Sutton

Lara Tedder

Cole Tunnell

Reyna Vazquez

Alexus Westmoreland

Emmitt Wright

Sawyer Yeatman

Brandon Alexander

Carlos Chevez

Keelan Echoles

Jakaiidyn Evans

Taylor Griggs

Yamilet Gutierrez

Aleigha Hill

Keyston Hill

Leslie Horn

Xavieon Isbell

Willie Jennings

Sophia Jimenez

Dylan Johnson

Jack Jones

Oziah McGregory

Bryson Moore

Jaxon Moss

Eli Ray

Jacelyn Samuell

Edward Soto

Haven Webster

Reagan Wright

Jeremyah Parker

Grayson Gore

Aniyah Hankins

Joseph Jones

An'trell Lyles

Elijah Boyer

Rylie Free

Montavious Jackson, Jr.

Jessa Kimble

Samarey Montoya

Emery Moore

Summer Myers

D'marion Myles

Andrew Nabors

Gariden Patterson

Londyn Patterson

Zachariah Wade

Faith Watkins Moore

