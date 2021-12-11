HOUSTON – Students at Houston Lower Elementary School were treated to a surprise during an assembly last week, wherein those who did not miss a day of school in October and November were rewarded for their perfect attendance.
Every student who had perfect attendance was given a prize, however, there were a select few who took home a little something extra.
The names of all of the students were entered into a bag, and one boy and one girl from each of the four grades (K-4-2nd) were given a bicycle.
The grand prize winner, instead of a bike, took home a brand new Nintendo Switch.
However, before the prizes were distributed, a few people spoke to the students about the importance of coming to school.
“The more we come to school, the more successful we will be at school and in life,” said Counselor Amanda Simmons. “If you come to school every day, and learn as much as you can, eventually, you'll get to go to college. That's our goal for when you guys get older. You have to learn what you need to learn here before you can get to college.”
With that, Simmons introduced the special guest for the assembly, Houston High School Class of 2018 graduate and Mississippi State Baseball Player from the Championship team, Luke Hancock.
“From the time I was you all's age, all the way up through high school, I only missed a few days of school,” he said. “Our coach always tells us, if you don't go to class, then you won't be able to play for him. So, going to class is really important and I want to encourage you all to keep up the hard work and keep coming to school. Good job!”
With that, they began the presentation of prizes.
The bicycle winners included:
K-4: Josie Neal and Joseph Jones
K-5: Jose Gutierrez and Dhairiyona Wright
1st: Cole Tunnell and Adyson Dendy
2nd: Jack Jones and Elizabeth Rooker
The winner of the Nintendo Switch was Leslie Kate Horn.
