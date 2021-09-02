Many people worry about protecting their homes from fire.
They make sure they've got the smoke detectors, got the escape route out in case of fire, got a rally point outside the house to make sure everyone's accounted for.
That's as it ought to be.
But let's step down a generation.
How many youngsters now back in college give any thought to fire safety in their rooms?
They should and so should their parents.
After an Oct. 27, 2004 fire killed a Georgetown University senior in the basement furnace room he rented as a bedroom, fire inspectors found 10 safety code violations.
Following a May 19, 2001, fire which killed an Ohio University senior, inspectors found the 101-year old building lacked working smoke detectors. The fire started near a power strip and electrical wiring connected to a computer.
Most safety code inspections are complaint-driven. In other words, there are few inspections until someone complains - oftentimes after a fire.
Why wait until the horse is gone to lock the barn? Why wait until tragedy strikes to take the steps which could have prevented it?
Here are some fire safety tips that every youngster living on or off campus - and their parents - should take to heart, according to the Center for Campus Fire Safety.
Any student's room should have a working Underwriters Laboratory-rated smoke detector. The devices should be tested monthly to insure they work.
Each room should also have a carbon monoxide detector. Carbon monoxide is created every time gasoline, oil, propane or wood is burned. The devices are especially important when household appliances such as furnaces or hot water heaters are fueled by natural gas.
Keep a fire extinguisher within easy reach where fires are most likely to start, such as the bedroom, kitchen, utility room, living room, or any room with a chimney.
Need help learning how to use an extinguisher properly? Contact any firefighter or campus fire safety officer.
Parents or students should make sure their on-campus college room has a sprinkler system. Many college students killed in residence fires died in buildings which lacked a sprinkler system, according to published reports.
Students should use UL-rated extension cords and electrical appliances correctly.
Overloading electrical outlets is a recipe for trouble. Don't piggyback power strips. Be careful of halogen lights because they put out a great deal of heat.
Never leave candles untended, and put them out before going to bed.
Many sure there are no blocked exits, and there isn't too much junk in a room.
Anyone should know at least two escape routes from their residence, be it a rooming house or a high-rise apartment.
Want another reason not to smoke? Discarded cigarettes are a leading cause of fires in homes across this country, according to published reports.
Run water over matches and cigarettes before throwing them in the trash. After a party, check couches or chairs for smoldering cigarettes. Take out the trash before going to bed.
Want another reason not to drink? Many college students who died in fires fell asleep while intoxicated. One study found that young adults ages 18-25 took twice as long to wake up to a smoke alarm when their blood alcohol content was .05 or above. In another study, intoxicated participants didn't wake up to the sound of a standard smoke alarm.
Many fires that kill college students are intentionally set, either out of playfulness or mischief. Students need to let their friends know that setting fires isn't funny, and can lead to tragedy.
Most teenagers think that, in effect, they're immortal. Death is something that happens to someone else.
Few 18-year-old freshman college students ever think they'll die today or tomorrow.
Following these tips might just keep that from happening.