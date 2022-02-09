HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Tax Assessor and Collector’s office is now accepting applications for homestead exemptions and personal property renditions for the 2022 land roll.
The last day applications can be accepted is Friday, April 1, according to Tax assessor and Collector Sue Ard.
Homestead exemptions are tax breaks that can save applicants hundreds of dollars.
If you are a new homeowner, turned 65, have become disabled, divorced, widowed, remarried, moved residence, or have had any type of deed change in 2021, you need to come by the Tax Assessor’s office and file a new application no later than Friday, April 1.
Also, anyone who owns a business needs to file their personal property rendition no later than April 1 to avoid a 10 percent penalty, which is added to the tax statement if not received before the deadline.
Those with questions should contact the Chickasaw County Tax Assessor’s office at 456-3327.
The exemption applies to single-family owner-occupied dwellings. In some cases, joint owners could receive a partial exemption.
Those who received the exemption in 2021 and who have not had a change of residence or status don’t need to seek a new exemption.
Homeowners should apply if:
--They or a spouse became disabled in 2021–100 percent DAV.
--Either husband or wife turned 65 during 2021.
--A new home was bought or a move was made in the past year.
--More land was added to the home site.
--A spouse died, or the principals were married, divorced or separated during 2021.
Homestead exemptions must be made at the county tax assessor’s office.
Those filing for the first time should bring Social Security numbers for themselves and spouses, Mississippi vehicle license plate numbers and copy of deed.
The exemption gives a 10 percent assessment on the value of a home. That’s a one third reduction from the 15 percent assessment placed on most other real property.
Also, up to $300 can be taken off the top of a qualifying homeowner’s tax bill.
Qualifying homeowners who have turned 65 or who are certified as disabled pay no property tax on the first $75,000 value of their home.
Failure to apply for the exemption by the deadline eliminates access to the exemption until the following year.