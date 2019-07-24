TUPELO – Houston native and gubernatorial candidate Jim Hood made a stop in North Mississippi on his campaign trail.
The rally was held at the Tupelo Furniture Market on Thursday, July 18. It had finger foods and a meet and greet hour before the speeches started. The crowd totaled somewhere around one hundred people.
The event also saw several Democratic public officials step out in support of Hood, including Tupelo Mayor, Jason Shelton. Shelton addressed the crowd before introducing Hood, saying that it was time for Mississippi to elect a Democrat to the office of Governor.
Then Hood took the stage. He addressed the crowd and gave some insight into what his platform is and why he wants to be the next governor.
Hood’s main point was healthcare. He spoke about the lack of affordable healthcare access in Mississippi. He also talked about the trouble facing rural hospitals. He used the example of Shyteria Shoemaker. She passed away after having an asthma attack because the hospital in Houston was closed. He said that things like this shouldn’t be happening anywhere, let alone our state.
Next he addressed the infrastructure problems of roads in bridges being in a state of disrepair.
His next focus was education. He said that education in Mississippi should be more accessible. Hood believes that the tuition guarantee program that has been implemented in the North Mississippi community colleges should be state-wide. He said community colleges are at an advantage because the demand for technical and skilled positions is high right now. He said this would allow those who do not want to go to a four year university the opportunity to go into a skilled position with a certificate, thus making them more desirable for hiring.
He also spoke about the number of young people leaving the state. He said it is an alarming trend, and that it needs to be addressed. He said that the typical student has tens of thousands of student debt upon completion of college. With that, he said they cannot move back to small town, Mississippi and find the job to pay that off. He said that Mississippi needs to strengthen its economy and make the job market more favorable for younger people to find the jobs they need and want after graduation. Only then he said, can we start retaining people instead of losing them to neighboring states.
He ended his speech with what he said was a need to “Clean up the legislature,” which was met with thunderous applause. He also said that they can win this election, but it’s going to “take everything they’ve got”.
Hood has big plans for Mississippi if elected governor.
“We can make a difference in our state so our kids can stay here,” said Hood.