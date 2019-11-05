HOUSTON • While voting in his home precinct of Thorn on Tuesday, Mississippi Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Jim Hood shared some final thoughts on his campaign and the election.
“This has been a fun run,” he said. “I've enjoyed it. It's great to see an opportunity for people to come together in the middle. Republicans and Democrats, I think, are going to vote to move Mississippi forward.”
Hood talked about what issues he will be facing if elected to the office. He mentioned the three main issues he has focused on throughout the race.
“We've got a lot of work to do roads and health care and education, those are the three main issues in this race.”
While people are divided by party lines, Hood feels that they will all come together and work together to fix the issues at hand, regardless of affiliation.
“In the end, people will decide that they are going to vote on the issues and all this partisan stuff and all of this will go to the wayside.”
When asked if he felt his keeping the race so close in a largely Republican state had to do with his steering clear of Anti-Trump rhetoric and the impeachment talks and the like, Hood responded that he ran his own race, and did not worry about things such as that.
“I've just run my race,” he said. “That's what my father told me years ago when I ran for [District Attorney] 24 years ago, is to run your own race, and that's what I have done. I've run on the issues and tried to make sure that the people knew what the differences were in this race and I think we've successfully done that. Hopefully people will respond positively and we will get this over with tonight hopefully.”
When asked about likability, and being touted by some as a more likable candidate than his opponent, Hood responded with his opinion.
“I think in Mississippi, people still vote for who they like,” he said. “I think it is about a third Democrat, a third Republican and a third in the middle. I think people are going to vote for who they like in this election.”
Hood also added that the state of the legislature will prevent any radical changes, and that he works with everyone the same, regardless of affiliation.
“They realize it is going to be a conservative legislature, nothing crazy is going to get through,” he said. “Tate Reeves has tried to scare everybody to death that the Devil was coming or something and people have seen me work for 16 years and I have treated Republicans and Democrats the very same. I think that they'll realize that that's the way I'll go.”
Hood is a resident of Houston and has placed the issues facing the town, as well as many other small, rural towns just like it throughout the state, at the forefront of his campaign. He often discusses the emergency room in Houston being shut down, and he has made rural health care a platform of his campaign.
The polls close at 7 p.m. this evening, and the winner should be declared later tonight.