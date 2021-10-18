NEW HOULKA --New Houlka’s mayor and board of aldermen adjusted late charges to water bills, and OKed charging customers for repairs to customer-damaged water pipes during their 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Oct. 5
Attendees included; Alder Lady Kimberly Murphree, Aldermen Dustin Eaton, K. C. Gates, Jerry Turner. Brad Vance, City Clerk Janie Tutor; and Attorney Kevin Howe.
Others attending board meeting were Butch Arledge from the Chickasaw Journal.
Mayor David Huffman was absent.
The board took the following actions. All votes were unanimous.
Aldermen:
--Approved an adjustment for late charges on water bills: A motion was approved to credit late charges if postmarked at least seven days before the 10th of each month. This decision was made because of the Post Office not delivering mail for two to three weeks after postmarked, town officials said.
--Approved charges for damaged meters and pipes: A motion was approved to charge customers accordingly for damage to meter, pipes, cut-off valves or any other damage caused by trying to turn their water on after the Water Supervisor has disconnected services to the location. Cost to the customer will be determined by the cost of parts and labor to repair damage.
--Approved a resolution for a new police truck. The Town of New Houlka was approved for a grant for a new police truck which will pay 75 per cent of the new vehicle based on state contract price. The town will pay the difference.
It hasn’t been determined what type truck the town will get. “We’re going to try to get another Dodge, which is what we have now. The current truck has over 100,000 miles on it. We’ve had Dodges for years, and we’ve been well satisfied with them,” Houlka Police Chief Phillip Smith said.
The resolution was passed to decommission the old police truck and remove the stripes, light bar, cage and any police equipment from the police truck. The mayor will use the old police truck. All equipment on the old truck will be removed and used on the new police truck.
--Canceled the Covid-19 policy to close City Hall.
--Approved flu vaccines for town employees. A motion was approved to pay for flu vaccines for any employee who wishes to get an inoculation.
--Approved a 5-K Run but haven’t yet set a date: The approval came after the Pastor WHO of Shiloh Church asked the board for permission to have a 5-K run in town to raise money to donate to the Houlka Volunteer Department.
--Approved a motion to have the dumpster removed from the community center. There has been a problem with the public overloading the dumpster several times a week, for which the town has been charged an overage fee each time. The dumpster has been over-filled with garbage surrounding the area, town officials said.
--Went into Executive Session.
--Emerged from Executive Session.
--Approved a letter of response to the federal EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) composed by Town Attorney Kevin L. Howe in response to a complaint to the EEOC. Town officials declined to release a copy of the letter, saying it contained confidential information.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is a federal agency that was established via the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to administer and enforce civil rights laws against workplace discrimination.
--A motion was approved to co-host -- along with any other individuals who would like to set up --
the Trunk-or-Treat around the Town Square on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at 6 p.m.
--Approved the agenda as is.
-- Approved the minutes of Sept. 7, Sept. 14, and Sept. 27, 2021.
-- Paid all claims on the October 2021 Docket.
--Heard routine reports from the Police Department and Water Department.
--Tabled the topic of an Interlocal Agreement with Chickasaw County until this can be discussed further with Chickasaw County Supervisors.
--Approved a motion to donate obsolete computers and broken printers to North MS IT, Inc. and in return they will scrub the computers with Homeland Security software and dispose of computers and printers properly.
--Recessed until the regular board meeting on Nov. 2, 2021.