HOULKA —During a regular meeting of New Houlka’s mayor and Board of Aldermen Tuesday, March 1 at Town Hall, the board voted to condemn a building, and give the owner an opportunity to clean up the structure.
If the owner doesn’t, clean it up, the town will, and tax costs to the owner, aldermen said.
In other action, aldermen heard details of how the Houlka VFD will use a recently-received $44,000 grant.
Meeting attendees included Mayor David Huffman; Alder Lady Kimberly Murphree; Aldermen Dustin Eaton, K. C. Gates, Brad Vance, and Jerry Turner; City Clerk Janie Tutor; and Town Attorney Kevin Howe.
Others attending the board meeting were Mike Colbert, Derek and Danielle Earp, Teri Hamilton, and Carolyn Judon.
The meeting was called to order by Mayor David Huffman at 6:30 p.m.
Aldermen took the following actions. All votes on motions listed in this article were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
Aldermen:
— Approved the agenda as is.
—Held a hearing on a building at 212 Walker St. Neither Omega Huggins, owner of the building, or her attorney attended the board meeting to address the board about her intentions. Also, there was no attempt to contact anyone at Houlka Town Hall this past month, town officials said.
Chickasaw County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship inspected the property Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, and assessed the property as an immediate threat to the public. At that time Huggins was contacted and asked to do something about the situation, town officials said.
After several attempts to contact Huggins, the Board of Aldermen decided to condemn the property and give Huggins 60 days to clean the property. If nothing is done the town will have the property cleaned up and charge the cost of the clean-up to Huggins.
Aldermen approved a motion to condemn the property at 212 Walker St. because of the dilapidated condition and the extreme hazard to the public and to have Attorney Howe send a letter giving Huggins 60 days to have property cleaned up. After 60 days the town will move forward with the clean-up and pass charges on to Huggins.
—Heard from Houlka VFD Chief Fire Chief Derek Earp, who reported on progress that the Houlka VFD has made. The fire department recently received a grant of approximately $44,000 from the Bovay Foundation.
This will purchase 12 new suits for the department. Some of the grant money for the fire department will also be used to purchase respirators for the firefighters.
A $300,000 estimate for a new fire truck was given and presented to State Representatives John Lancaster and Ben Suber, who are requesting ARPA funds to purchase the vehicle.
It was also reported the Houlka VFD now has eight to 15 firefighters currently responding to callouts. The department has bought a used rescue truck from Natchez Trace EPA and David Parker, owner of David’s One Stop in Houlka, is donating a new trailer to haul equipment. At this time, the Houlka VFD has nine members that are EMS certified.
—Approved a motion giving full time employees a choice between getting overtime pay or taking comp time for time worked over 40 hours per week.
—Heard from Librarian Teri Hamilton, who requested security cameras at the Houlka Library and to have a back door installed. Aldermen took this matter under advisement to be decided a later time.
—Approved a motion to increase the NSF (non-sufficient funds) check fee from $25 to $30 with a $10 processing fee, for a total of $40 for NSF checks.
—Heard from Mike Colbert from P.A.C.E. (Partners in Achieving Community Excellence) who invited the mayor and aldermen to a meeting with all four cities in Chickasaw County to get together in fellowship to make communities in the county better.
—Approved meeting minutes from Feb. 1, 2022, and Feb. 16, 2022.
—Paid all claims on the March 2022 Docket.
—Heard a Water Department report indicating a road bore to replace the water line under State Highway 32 W has been completed.
—Heard a routine Police Department report.
—Recessed until the regular board meeting on April 5, 2022.