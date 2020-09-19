NEW HOULKA --Meeting earlier this month, New Houlka’s mayor and board of aldermen heard from David Huffman, who is a board member with TEAM Houlka.
Huffman presented to the Board of Aldermen plans for proposed improvements, grants and local efforts to benefit area residents.
These plans include grants for playground equipment at the park and renovations of the pavilion. Future considerations may include a splash pad for kids and other grants. He asked for the town’s interest and participation in these plans, which would include getting donations and fundraisers. No motion was made.
Attendees at the meeting included Mayor Jimmy Kelly; Alder Ladies Kimberly Murphree and Bonnie Brown; Aldermen K. C. Gates and Dustin Eaton; City Clerk Janie Tutor; and Attorney Kevin Howe.
Alder Lady Beverly Davidson was absent.
The board took the following actions during their 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.
All votes were unanimous.
Aldermen:
--Tabled the topic of ordinance for alcohol until Attorney Howe can write an ordinance to ban alcohol from being served on the property of the Town of New Houlka.
--Approved for the town to pay for flu shots for town employees and inmates who want to get one.
--Passed the 2020/2021 budget presented by Keith Pounds. The only additions for the 2020/2021 budget are a mini-excavator and trailer and a $50 raise every six months for clothing allowance. The clothing allowance for the Water Department will be $225 each six months.
--Tabled the topic of the Juneteenth Celebration – June 2021.
--Heard a suggestion that more than one person learn to operate the Precision Communications cameras located around Town Hall. No motion was made.
--Approved the agenda.
--Approved the board’s minutes of Aug. 4, 2020 with changes. The changes were minor, town official said.
--Approved paying all claims on the September 2020 docket.
--Heard routine reports from the Water Department and Police Department.
--Went into executive session to discuss personnel.
--Took no action after coming out of executive session.
--Recessed until the regular board meeting on Oct. 6, 2020.