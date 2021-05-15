HOULKA -- New Houlka’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved purchasing new playground equipment for the town park during the board’s most recent meeting.
The board met Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Houlka City Hall at 6:30 p.m.
Attendees included Mayor Jimmy Kelly; Alder Ladies Bonnie Brown and Kimberly Murphree; Aldermen Dustin Eaton and K. C. Gates; City Clerk Janie Tutor, and Attorney Kevin Howe.
Beverly Davidson was absent.
Others attending the board meeting were David Huffman, Jerry Turner, and Brad Vance.
The meeting was called to order by Mayor Kelly at 6:30 p.m.
All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
The board took care of the following items of business:
-- Approved allocating $20,000 to buy playground equipment for the park. The action followed a request from TEAM (Together Everyone Accomplishes More) HOULKA to buy the playground equipment, according to Mayor-elect David Huffman, who is also the group’s coordinator.
Town officials said the new equipment has been purchased from town funds.
TEAM HOULKA had originally sought $10,000 for the work. Mayor Jimmy Kelly later suggested the group seek $20,000 instead, and that’s what they did.
After looking over three different websites for comparison, Huffman said “we went with what best suits our needs,” and the equipment has been ordered from Playground Outfitters in St. Augustine, Fla., a nationwide supplier of commercial playgrounds, swings, spring riders, benches, picnic tables, outdoor fitness equipment and more.
No shipping date has been received, but he hopes to have the new equipment in operation by early July, he said last week.
The equipment will cost about $17,460. The remaining money from the $20,000 will be used to pay to pay for installation.
The one-piece metal unit is designed for youngsters 5-12, and has several slides, climbing stations and monkey bars.
The new unit will replace old wooden playground equipment at the park which had become rotted and otherwise damaged after years of hard use by local youngsters.
The current playground equipment now being taken down was bought with a grant many years ago.
Huffman said he’s not sure how the old equipment will be destroyed. “It’s not going to be resold or reused,” he said. He joked that TEAM HOULKA might “bury it, burn it or blast it.”
--Approved the April 6 minutes.
--Approved paying all claims on the May 2021 docket.
-- Approved the Water Department Report. Also, David Ray will attend the MsRWA conference in June 2021. He will use the town truck and Fuelman card for gas.
--Approved the Police Report. Police Chief Phillip Smith will attend the Police Chief’s Conference to get hours needed. The Conference will be held in Biloxi.
--Recessed until the regular board meeting on June 1, 2021.