NEW HOULKA -- Meeting Tuesday, Dec. 1, New Houlka’s mayor and aldermen approved Christmas bonuses for all part time and full time employees.
The board also OKed a resolution on employees quarantining after being exposed to an active case of COVID-19.
Attendees at the 6:30 p.m. regular meeting at Houlka City Hall included Mayor Jimmy Kelly; Alder Ladies Kimberly Murphree, Bonnie Brown; Aldermen K. C. Gates, Dustin Eaton; City Clerk Janie Tutor; and Attorney Kevin Howe.
Alder Lady Beverly Davidson was absent.
The meeting was called to order by Mayor Kelly.
Aldermen took the following actions. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
Aldermen:
--Approved a $100 Christmas bonus for all part-time and full time employees. This includes Police Department, Water Department and Clerical.
--Approved a resolution on employees quarantining after being exposed to an active case of COVID-19. Any employee exposed to an active case of COVID-19 shall quarantine for 14 days before returning to work.
This resolution follows the CDC guidelines. An employee that has to quarantine will be paid for 10 days. If exposed a second time the employee will have to use sick days, vacation, or comp time. The 10 days will only be paid once by the Town of New Houlka. This policy took effect Nov. 30, 2020.
--Approved a motion to continue the COVID-19 policy for City Hall. The doors will remain locked to the public. Water bill payments will be made by night deposit box, or by phone. Only people with appointments will come into the building. This policy will remain until the Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 regular board meeting. Aldermen said they will consider the situation at that time.
--Heard a Police Report indicating five Glock 19 firearms were ordered for all officers of the New Houlka Police Department.
--The semi-automatic 9mm pistols are for all the police officers that work for the Town of New Houlka Police Department so all officers will have firearms issued by the Town of New Houlka.
The pistols cost about $420 each. The $2,100 cost will be paid out of a special town account funded by donations people have made specifically for police-related purchases.
Presently town officers carry their own pistols while on duty.
Glocks were chosen due to officer preference, Police Chief Phil Smith said.
Reliability and simplicity have made the Glock 19 one of the most widely used sidearms in law enforcement worldwide, according to officers who use it.
The Glock 19 is a mid-size pistol, shooting the 9x19mm pistol cartridge (9mm parabellum), a standard military round.
Glock pistols fieldstrip easily without the use of tools. The model G19 comes with two standard 15-round magazines, or two 10-round magazines that comply with various city or state restrictions on magazine capacity.
-Heard a Water Department Report that indicated the town had purchased a mini excavator. A trailer to haul it on has been ordered.
After getting three quotes earlier this year the board decided to purchase the mini excavator from Thompson Caterpillar at a cost of $38,456.78. The trailer was purchased from Welding Works at a cost of $5,000.
--Approved the agenda with addition of buying a sanitizing machine.
--Approved the Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 minutes.
--Approved paying all claims on the December 2020 Docket.
--Approved entering into a Software Maintenance Agreement with BBI, Inc.
--Recessed until the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.