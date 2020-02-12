HOULKA -- Houlka’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen took care of the following items of business during their 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Houlka City Hall.
Attendees included: Mayor: Jimmy Kelly, Alder Ladies: Kimberly Murphree, Beverly Davidson, Bonnie Brown, Aldermen: K. C. Gates, Dustin Eaton, City Clerk: Janie Tutor, Attorney: Kevin Howe. Others attending included: Chief Phillip Smith, David Huffman, Tanya Bailey, David Ray, Tori and Valorie Naugle, Dexter and Amber Earp.
All actions taken by the board were unanimous, unless otherwise noted.
The mayor and board:
--Approved a motion to allow Tanya Bailey and Kyle Holley, owner of the Wildcat Diner, to hold an event on the square about once a month. This “lawn chairs and blankets” event will be a movie night at no charge. A date will be set when better weather arrives.
--Approved a request from Assembly of God pastor Tori Naugle who met with the board to ask permission to start the “Jesus Thang” on the town square again. A definite Saturday date in August will be set later.
The once-a year event, sponsored by area churches, was held -- usually on a Saturday in August -- for years before being discontinued a number of years ago, Town Clerk Janie Tutor recalled this week.
“The day-long event was popular with both youngsters and adults. Everything was free. It featured food cooked by area church members, along with gospel singing, face painting, kids’ basketball and assorted games.
“My husband and I, and our kids then ages 10 and 14 went, and we all enjoyed it,” she said.
--Heard from Jerry Marlin, owner of Collums Homes Furnishings, who addressed the board about getting East Street fixed, possibly paved. Mr. Marlin presented the board with statistics on amount of business and growing employment. Mayor Kelly will check with officials at state level to see if any funds are available to fix roads and streets. No motion was made.
--Approved the agenda with additions.
--Approved minutes of the Jan. 7, and Jan. 24, 2020 meetings:
--Approved to pay all claims on the January 2020 Docket.
--Heard a Water Department Report indicating that work will begin on the Sewer Project by March 1, 2020.
--Heard a Police Report: Chief Phillip Smith made a request to start a new grant for a police truck. This process usually takes a year to receive funds. The police trucks in use now are eight (8) years old and have from 80,000 to 90,000 miles according to Chief Smith.
--Approved designating David Ray as a voting delegate for MsRWA (Mississippi Rural Water Association) and Matt Brown as the alternate voting delegate.
--Approved a motion to pass the resolution on new policy on the payroll schedule and clocking time worked in and out each day.
--Went into executive session, then emerged. No motion was made after the board returned to regular session.
--Approved recessing until the regular board meeting on March 3, 2020.