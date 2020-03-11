HOULKA • Houlka’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved a town clean-up day and took care of the following other items of business during their 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday, March 3 at Houlka City Hall.
Attendees included: Mayor Jimmy Kelly, Alder Ladies Kimberly Murphree, Beverly Davidson, Bonnie Brown, Aldermen K. C. Gates, Dustin Eaton, City Clerk: Janie Tutor, Attorney: Kevin Howe. Others attending included Chief Phillip Smith,
All actions taken by the board were unanimous, unless otherwise noted.
The board:
--Approved having a cleanup day when weather permits on a Saturday. The town will request George Dallas to allow extra inmates to come and clean up streets, etc. A police officer will be asked to work an extra Saturday to supervise. The town will provide food, either purchased at David’s One Stop or if possible get volunteers to bring food.
--Approved allowing David Ray to attend the MsRWA (Miss. Rural Water Assn.) training for hours needed to maintain his certification.
--Approved allowing the City Clerk to attend a one-day budgetary training session at BBI.
--Discussed the current personnel policy and whether to make changes. Aldermen decided to keep the policy the same with no changes. The hours scheduled to work for each department will remain the same.
--Approved minutes of the Feb. 4 and Feb. 12 meetings.
--Paid all claims on the February 2020 Docket.
--Recessed until the regular board meeting Tuesday, April 7, 2020.