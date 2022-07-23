HOULKA — Houlka’s mayor and board of aldermen took care of the following items of business during their regular meeting 6 p.m. July 5, at Houlka City Hall.
The meeting was called to order with only four board members. Alderlady Kimberly Murphree’s resignation was effective as of June 30, 2022.
Attendees were as follows: Mayor: David Huffman, Aldermen: Dustin Eaton, K. C. Gates, Brad Vance, and Jerry Turner, City Clerk: Janie Tutor, Attorney: Kevin Howe.
Aldermen took the following actions at their meeting. All actions taken were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
The board:
—Was called to order by Mayor Huffman.
—Approved the agenda.
—Approved the June Tuesday, 7, 2022 meeting minutes.
—Approved paying all claims on the July 2022 Docket.
—Heard a report from the Water Department about the usual maintenance and upkeep.
—Heard a report from the Police Department indicating there will be an Active Shooter Drill during July 2022. Efforts are still underway to hire a school resource officer.
—Heard a report indicating the Houlka Volunteer Fire Department is raffling four guns and a 4-wheeler. This money will go toward toward purchasing a new fire truck, officials said.
—Approved a motion declaring a vacancy on the board due to the resignation of Kimberly Murphree, the town’s only alderlady.
Last month, aldermen voted to accept Murphree’s resignation effective June 30. Sometime after that date, a special election will be held to elect her replacement. No election date has been set yet, town officials said this week.
Election details and the list of candidates will be announced in a future story. The winner, or winner of a runoff, would take office immediately after being elected.
Aldermen in Houlka all serve at-large; there are no individual wards.
Mrs. Murphree recently retired as a school teacher. Teachers and aldermen are among those covered by the Mississippi retirement system. Under that system, she can’t draw her teacher retirement check and simultaneously draw a full time check working at another job covered by the retirement system.
Mrs. Murphree had been an alderlady since April 2016. She was elected to replace Alderman David Wiggs, who died the previous October.
—Approved a motion to increase the door hanger fee to $40 and the reconnect fee to $85. This increase was due to the higher cost of gasoline and supplies, town officials said.
The cost of tampering with a meter or a broken lock will be $100 and the cost of any extra expense to the meter or lines. This increase is effective as of Aug. 1, 2022.
—Passed an Emergency Action Plan for tornados.
—Tabled until the August regular board meeting the topic of cleaning up property at 212 Walker St.
Tabling the matter gives time to get information and quotes. The cost of the clean-up project will be billed to Omega Huggins, the owner of the property, city officials said.
—Heard from Associate Publisher/Community Newspapers Lisa Bryant, who told Houlka aldermen Tuesday night, July 5, the Chickasaw Journal would close for good effective the last day of this month.
The newspaper, which has been in operation since at least 1913, fell victim to rising costs which outstripped revenues, she said.
Bryant told aldermen customers who have subscriptions to the paper, or other unused revenues with it, will be offered the opportunity to apply the unused funds toward a subscription to the Daily Journal or another newspaper of their choice within the Journal organization.
Said Houlka Mayor David Huffman this week: “I hate to see the Chickasaw Journal close. I’m throughly shocked and disappointed. I’m going to miss it, and I know a lot of people in Houlka will also.
"I think the pandemic has affected every part of our lives, often in ways we haven’t discovered yet, and the Chickasaw Journal’s closing is just another example of that."
—Appointed Alderman Brad Vance as as Vice-Mayor for the next 12 months. He replaces Dustin Eaton. Dustin was the Vice-Mayor for the last 12 months and now Brad will serve as Vice-Mayor for the next 12 months.
—Voted to recess until the regular board meeting Aug. 2, 2022.
