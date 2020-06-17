HOULKA -- Houlka’s mayor and aldermen approved cutting off delinquent water customers, continued a Covid-19 policy that keeps Town Hall closed to the public, and heard complaints about a water bill and ill-maintained private property during their 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday, June 2 at Houlka City Hall.
Attendees were: Mayor Jimmy Kelly; Alder Ladies Kimberly Murphree, Beverly Davidson, Bonnie Brown; Aldermen K. C. Gates, Dustin Eaton; and City Clerk Janie Tutor.
Others attending the meeting: David Huffman, Ty Russell, Carla Jones, and Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Turman.
All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
Aldermen:
--Approved cutting off delinquent water customers on June 10, 2020 since the policy of the Public Service Commissioner has ended the no discontinue utilities policy in May 2020.
--Approved continuing a policy on Corona Virus (COVID 19), which is to keep the Town Hall door locked to the public and continue having water bills paid by night deposit box for cash, check or money order and by phone for debit card payments. The city clerk will be allowed to work from home if business for the town can be done in a timely and efficient manner.
--Heard from Carla Jones who discussed her water bill after filling a swimming pool. She said the water bill was too high even with filling a pool. No motion was made. She requested a new meter. The board took this under advisement.
--Heard from Johnny Turman, who said a neighbor’s yard needs to be mowed and garbage needs to be hauled off. Mayor Kelly said the town does not have an ordinance to clean up property and that this was a civil matter with the owner of the property.
Mr. Turman said he would report this to the Mississippi Department of Health. No motion was made.
--Approved the agenda
--Approved the May 5, 2020 minutes.
--Approved claims.
--Heard Water Department and Police Department reports.