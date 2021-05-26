HOULKA • Houlka Attendance Center held commencement exercises for 26 seniors – 16 of whom were honor or Beta graduates – Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium.
The evening opened with a processional, welcoming remarks by Principal Willie Mounce, an invocation by Shelby Carol Linley, and recognition of special guests by Principal Mounce.
Those guests included School Board members Jamie Earp, Theresa Woodard, Barbie Gill, Thomas Howell, Tammy Chamblee, Superintendent John Ellison, Assistant Principal Jill Vance, special scholarship representatives Diana Earp, Dr. Bill Burdine, Janine Freeman, Glen Bray, Betty Brown, and Melissa Harrelson.
Following that, Valedictorian Payne Jackson Graves, Salutatorian Anna Elizabeth Collums, and Historian Lekedrick Marquez Moore – students with, respectively, the three highest grade point averages in the class – offered their thoughts on graduation.
Award presentations were then made by Principal Mounce.
--The principal presented awards to seniors who earned all A’s and B’s during their senior year and are listed on the Principal’s Honor Roll. Those students are Colby Burgess, Cameron Ezell, Andrea Hernandez, Aliyssia Moore, Sydney Smith, and Abby Winter.
--Principal Mounce also presented awards to seniors who earned all A’s during their senior year and are listed on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. Those students are Elizabeth Collums, Jaden Cousin, Emma Daniel, Payne Graves, Shelby Linley, Kalajiah Moore, Lekedric Moore, Madison Reynolds, Iyania Taylor, Conner Thrasher, Madison Walls, Jayde Woodard and Antonio Wooten .
--Mounce continued: “Many of our seniors took college classes and earned college credits during their junior and senior years of high school. Four of those students were invited by ICC to join the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and are wearing Honor Stoles tonight.” Those students are Elizabeth Collums, Payne Graves, Kalajiah Moore, and Jayde Woodard.
--Students who graduated with the title of Honor Students are those individuals who have displayed outstanding academic achievement during their entire high school careers. These students graduated with an overall A average. They include: Colby Burgess, Elizabeth Collums, Jaden Cousin, Payne Graves, Shelby Linley, Kalajiah Moore, Lekedric Moore, Iyania Taylor, Madison Walls, Jayde Woodard and Antonio Wooten.
--Several students were recognized with the Hall of Fame Award. It is one of the highest honors a senior can receive. This honor takes into account all aspects of the students’ lives. The following criteria are considered for being selected into the Hall of Fame: high academic achievement, good moral character, school and community service, and a role model for other students. Those chosen were Payne Graves, Elizabeth Collums, and Lekedric Moore.
– Jaylynn Below received The Principal’s Award, presented to a student who demonstrates academic achievement and leadership qualities throughout his or her high school career. This person has shown great perseverance in the face of adversity.
--This year’s STAR student recipient for the highest ACT score went to Payne Graves.
--Each year the student who has the highest ACT score is allowed to choose a teacher who has been instrumental in shaping that student for the future and who has impacted that student’s life in a special way. This year’s recipient was the late Pam Tuggle.
“Mrs. Tuggle departed this life on January 11, 2021 and her many friends and family members are left to cherish her memory,” the principal said.
--The following students received scholarships from various colleges and universities. They include Andrea Hernandez, Jaden Cousin, Kalajiah Moore, Shelby Linley, Jayde Woodard, Elizabeth Collums, and Payne Graves.
--Antonio Wooten received The Class of 1954 scholarship, presented by Glen Bray. This scholarship is set up to help a deserving student who plans to attend ICC in the fall. The senior selected for this scholarship has maintained high grades but is also well thought of by administrators, teachers, and his peers.
– Dr. Bill Burdine presented the Rob Marion Adversity Scholarship to Shelby Linley and Payne Graves. The late Rob Marion was a graduate of Houlka Attendance Center who suffered a life-changing accident a few days before graduation in 1987. His perseverance in the face of adversity – he went on to earn several degrees and became an attorney – inspired many. His classmates established the scholarship in his memory. Dr. Burdine was a classmate of Rob’s.
--The Chickasaw County Farm Bureau Scholarship was presented to Elizabeth Collums by Jamie Earp. The scholarship is awarded each year to a student whose family is a member of the Chickasaw Farm Bureau.
--The McCullough Humanitarian Scholarship was presented to Conner Thrasher by Janine Freeman.
--The Brenda G. Wise Scholarships were presented to Payne Graves. The Shearer-Richardson Memorial Nursing Home began offering the scholarship to honor Mrs. Brenda G. Wise, who retired after being the administrator there for over 39 years.
--The Bennett and Omega Blanton Scholarship was presented to Shelby Linley and Payne Graves by Betty Brown and Melissa Harrelson. The Blantons spent their lives and careers in education in Chickasaw County. They established two scholarships to aid students in furthering their career goals.
--Payne Graves received The Sydney Earp Memorial Scholarship. The Earp family named the scholarship in memory of their child who attended school at Houlka.
--The Coach Jimmy Guy McDonald Memorial Scholarship was presented to Conner Thrasher by Assistant Principal Jill Vance.
--Special Recognition awards were presented by Principal Mounce to Teacher of the Year Kim Day, Parent of the Year Tena Holmes, former district superintendent Betsy Collums for 31 ½ years of service to the district, the family of Pam Tuggle for 30 years of service, and Martha Wilson for 34 years of service to Chickasaw County schools.
--The Roses Ceremony, where graduates honor their loved ones with roses, was then held.
- --Diplomas were presented by Assistant Principal Vance to Jaylynn Zykellious Below, Shelby Carol Linley♦, Morgan Cassidy Brandon ♦, Aliyssia Chartasia Moore, John Colby Burgess, Kalajiah Armoni LeNyjia Moore♦, Aaliyah Alashay Chandler, Lekedric Marquez Moore♦, Devin Robert Clemons, Madison Paige Reynolds ♦, Anna Elizabeth Collums♦, Sydney Gabrielle Smith ♦, Jaden Kimya Cousin♦, Iyania Quenshae Taylor♦, Emma-Claire Clement Daniel ♦, Conner G. Thrasher ♦, Cameron Rashad Ezell ♦, Alexis Nicole Tipton ♦, Jasmin Gutierrez Garcia, Madison Grace Walls♦, Payne Jackson Graves♦, Abby Clara Winter ♦, Andrea Oddette Hernandez, Kassidy Jayde Woodard♦, Sandy Deshawn Knox ♦, and Antonio Terrell Wooten, Jr.
- --Denotes Honor Student , Beta Student ♦. Honor Students are those individuals who have displayed outstanding academic achievement during their entire high school careers, and are graduating with an overall A average.
--The senior sponsors are Mrs. Carra Turner and Mrs. Stephanie Turner.
--The graduates were confirmed by Superintendent John Ellison.
--The benediction was given by Iyania Quenshae Taylor.
--The recessional followed.