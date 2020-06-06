HOULKA -- Houlka Attendance Center’s valedictorian, co-salutatorian and historian gave speeches late last month that offered their listeners insights into what it was like to be members of the graduating class of 2020.
Valedictorian Diamond Turner thanked the Deity for making all things possible, while co-salutatorian Karly Huffman recognized that individuals are responsible for their own happiness. Co-salutatorian Hannah Martin realized the future becomes the past all too soon, and Historian Makayla Brown reflected on the events and classmates that helped make her who she is.
It was a school year like no other, in a variety of important ways. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, seniors -- and everyone else in school -- had their year cut several months short.
Graduation ceremonies morphed into individual recognitions, as school administrators struggled to provide meaningful ceremonies against the lethal danger of bringing too many people too close together.
At this point, it’s unsure when schools will reopen.
The virtual graduation ceremonies Thursday and Friday, May 21-22, gave each graduating senior 15-minutes for their graduation ceremony and pictures. Each was allowed a maximum of 10 guests to witness their individual graduation.
The students’ speeches follow:
Valedictorian Speech -- Diamond Turner
“Welcome ladies and gentlemen. I would like to thank God for everything. Without Him, none of this would be possible.
“I would like to thank my family and friends for believing in me and pushing me to succeed and be the best I can be; especially my mother, who stood by my side and watched me grow into the young lady she raised me to become.
“Lastly, I would like to thank the staff and teachers here at Houlka for giving me the tools I needed to unleash my potential.
“I would especially like to thank:
--Mrs. Kim Murphree — for never giving up on me and motivating me to want better for myself.
--Mrs. Jazmin Poe — for always being here and going out her way to help me as much as possible.
--Mrs. Nikki Collums — for making a positive impact on my life and allowing me to come to the realization that a negative mindset will always end with a negative outcome.
--Mrs. Brigit Burt- for the wisdom, encouragement, and most importantly the love she provided me with.
“And to my fellow classmates, although this year may have been crazy, we didn’t let it hold us back. We overcame so much as a whole. How many graduates can say they missed school for two months straight and still graduated?
“We always knew that class of 2020 would be the best class, and now our class has made history. I can honestly say that my classmates have become family to me, and I wouldn’t want another class to argue with, cry with, or succeed with.
“Hopefully we don’t see this as our final goodbye, so I’ll end this by saying see you guys later.”
-0-
Co-Salutatorian speech --Karly Huffman
“Good evening, I am one of the Salutatorians for the Class of 2020, Karly Huffman.
“I would first like to say a huge thank you to all the administration and those who helped to allow this unique ceremony to take place. Next, I would like to thank all of my teachers for their hard work and dedication to my classmates and myself. Lastly, I want to thank my amazing family and friends for supporting me throughout my high school career.
“I truly could not have done it without you all. It is so surreal to be standing here today graduating. It is even more surreal that I am alone without my classmates to hear my speech I prepared for them. There is nothing more I would wish to have right now other than their presence. With that being said, I wrote down some advice I had planned to give them all that I find useful.
“These next few years may be tough, confusing, or just what you needed in life, but remember the reason you are doing what you are doing: the goals you have set for yourself. Limit your distractions and fight your obstacles without losing sight of your goals.
“However, a hard lesson to learn in life is that your goals may not be what God really has in store for you. I feel as if right now we all are seeing and experiencing this one--that God’s plans are bigger and better than what we could imagine, so never stop fighting for your future. Just remember, you can’t always get what you want exactly when you want it.
“Another piece of advice is to stay true to who you are without forgetting where you came from and how you got there. Over the years, I have grown to know each one of you and see you for who you are and what you stand by. I have even grown to realize who I am. I hope that while circumstances change, you all stay true to yourselves and grow into somebody better than who you were the day before.
“I plan to do this by staying true to my values and what I believe is important. We have all seen each other through the good and bad times in life, and we have all learned from those experiences thus far. I pray that the experiences in our lives help us to have a brighter outlook and focus on the important values in life.
“My final piece of advice is to do what makes you happy. Life is short and your happiness with it is important. At the end of the day, your happiness or unhappiness will be a result of your own actions, so let those actions be ones that will satisfy you in the end.
“Thank you all for making an impact in my life in some way, and I hope I was able to do the same for you at least just once. I pray that you find success and happiness throughout your life, and always know I’m cheering you on even though I may not be there.
“Although this is not the way we intended on spending our last few months together, I know that one day we will all be reunited again because after all, time truly does fly by. Once again, thank you from your 2020 Class President and Co-Salutatorian.”
-0-
Co-Salutatorian speech -- Hannah Martin.
“As I stand here before 10 of my closest family members and a handful of the administration, I am wishing this special moment could be different. “Normally as co-salutatorian, I would be giving a welcoming speech to all the teachers, friends, and family who came to support and celebrate the graduating class of 2020 but due to Covid-19, we cannot all be together during these last few hours as high school students.
“When I first sat down to write this speech I had no idea how I should even start it: should I reminisce about the past, joke about how silly our classmates can be, or maybe bring up a sad memory that impacted us all?
“Although I did struggle with writing this speech, it does not change the fact that all of us, each student, has accomplished so much at this school.
“We all have had advocates pushing us forward to reach our goals. Whether it be our parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends, or teachers; to all of you, I say thank you. They have all pushed us to be the best that we can be in order to receive our diplomas tonight and tomorrow night.
“I would also like to recognize the family sitting in front of me tonight and a few more unable to attend. Without them I don’t know how I would have made it.
“I remember a quote from one of my favorite television shows, One Tree Hill, “One day you’re 17 and planning for someday. And then quietly and without you ever really noticing, someday is today. And then someday is yesterday. And this is your life.”
I wanted to share this quote with my fellow classmates because it is just now hitting not only us but our parents as well that we are no longer little kids.
“It seems like just yesterday we were all graduating kindergarten in our tiny red cap and gowns and dreaming of the day we would be “big kids”. Well that day is today and in our case tomorrow night as well.
“In the next few months we will all enter a new chapter in our lives. Some of us will go to college after high school and others may follow a different path. Regardless, I strongly believe every single one of us is destined for greatness.
“Thank you graduating class of 2020 for all the amazing and crazy fun memories. With a heavy heart, I say goodbye to the outstanding people I grew up with for the past 13 years and the teachers who have led us to this moment. I’m forever grateful for you all.”
-0-
Historian speech --Makayla Brown
“The graduating class of 2020 has had quite a history. We were born when the world was still grieving over 9/11. We are now graduating as the world grieves a pandemic. We were made for this.
“I remember, very clearly, my preschool class with Mrs. Alice. Even better, I remember the day our classmate Matthew (got in trouble) and Mrs. Alice made him stand in front of the whole class to teach him a lesson. Oh, how I wish she could be here today.
“In kindergarten, I remember playing on the playground with my very best friends. I remember the paintings on the halls of the elementary building that are now painted over, and hanging our class art in that same hallway for all the other classes to see.
“In first grade, when Mrs. Wendy would walk by my desk and gently brush my long braid with her hand while teaching class. I remember swinging for the whole recess because that was my most favorite thing to do.
“In second grade, I remember seeing Savannah Day in her mom’s room before school almost everyday. Little did I know, I would play ball with her one day and we would have the sweetest memories doing what we love.
“In third grade, I remember Mrs. Trista Eaton teaching me multiplication. She had made it a competition for the whole class, and Tristen Hargrove and J.J. Title won. That was also the year of Mrs. Hatchett.
“In fourth grade, I remember Mrs. Gann’s epic reading skills. We read one book about a little boy's plastic army toys coming to life- like a spin off Toy Story. I thought it was going to be the most boring book I’d ever listened to, but Mrs. Gann never disappointed. Oh, how I wish she could be here. That was the same year we lost Mckenzie Young. They dedicated the softball field in her memory and I played some of my very best softball on that diamond with my green bow in her honor. Oh, how I wish she could be here.
“In fifth grade, I remember having to collect creepy-crawlers for Mrs. Tuggle’s bug collection. Because of her, science and history were two of my favorite subjects as a middle school student. Oh, how I wish she could be here.
“In sixth grade I remember hitting Jacob Martin in the face- mostly on accident- and crying immediately after because I felt so bad for making him bleed. Jacob and I also rode the same bus so I just sat on my seat on the bus and cried the whole way home too.
“In seventh grade, I remember how nervous we were as a class. We were going from three class rotations from sixth grade, to seven in the seventh grade. Every time the bell would ring we would practically run to the next so we were sure not to be late or get a tardy.
“In eighth grade, I remember Mrs. Molly’s science class. Not because it was fun or new or exciting, but because at the end of that year we had a 400 question final that would determine whether we passed the class or not. We got to work on it for weeks, but it didn’t help our nerves at all. On the last night, Karly, Hannah, and myself retyped the whole entire 400 question packet- because that was a requirement.
“Ninth grade. Freshman year. My first year under Coach Mac. It was a unique experience to say the least for myself as well as Ashantis, Diamond, Aaliyah, and Shamiyah. Along with Nathan, Jorge, Micah, and Jakub Hines. He taught me very valuable lessons on and off the court, but the best days were when he remembered my name. Oh, how I wish he could be here.
“My sophomore year was my favorite of all my high school years. I was voted onto Homecoming Court walked by Sam Zachary with Diamond Turner, I got my license and a car, and I won a school pageant. That same year I played some of the best ball with the best girls. We made it to the second round of the playoffs and learned the importance of “the little things.” Oh, how I wish my coaches could be here.
“My junior year was one of our most stressful years both academically and personally. This was the year we started dual credit classes online through ICC. Thankfully, we had teachers like Mrs. Kopp to help. Oh, how I wish she could be here. This was the same year Da’Shun lost his brother. For Da’Shun, I wish Jay could be here.
“Now we are here. We got great transfers along the way like Destiny, Samantha, Johnathon and Aron. But I had great classmates who were there from the beginning, like Hayden and Blake who always kept class entertaining. Thomas and Amalie who have killer artistic skills that I really hope they pursue. Lakelyn who always knows the latest drama. Abby and Carrie who were always the best of friends regardless of their differences, and Amber, Jana, and Braxton who kept the class on their toes to say the least.
“I am who I am because of this class. All the love, and the joy, along with all the anger, and the tragedy. The class of 2020 will never be forgotten. 2 Timothy 4:7 reads, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have Kept the faith.” Thank you.”-