HOULKA – Houlka’s new baseball Coach Johnathan Huffman has hit the ground running this summer. He wants to renovate the baseball field for the upcoming 2020 baseball season. Coach Huffman said, “I have always believed in the old saying, ‘look good, play good’, and I want to give our players what they deserve. They deserve to be put in the best situation to win, and that starts with making necessary changes to the field.”
Huffman continued, “The renovations are mostly cosmetic, such as the dugouts, bleachers, and scoreboard. Later, we will try to do some work on the field such as repairing a drainage system for the outfield.”
“The softball field was renovated a few years ago, and you can already tell the culture distance that has come with it. They have begun to see the benefits of better facilities. I just want to bring some excitement back, not only to the high school baseball programs, but also to all of the city league sports teams that play on this field. I believe helping get our field renovated would be the first step in working towards a better future for sports in Houlka.”
Huffman went on to say, “As of right now, the only fundraising going on is a Go Fund Me page that Jill Vance started on Facebook. Donations can also be made to the school and to the park. Once school starts in August, we will see what else we can get started in fund raising.”
Coach Huffman and other Houlka parents and supporters are really on a mission to improve the conditions of their baseball field.